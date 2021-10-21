Tom Brady on Being a Mobile Quarterback & Devin White's Role on the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

-It's probably also a testament to the trust he has in his offensive line – that even when he escapes a bit, they can keep up with him. The line has put together a really great body of work overall through six weeks of the season. The last three games, not only have they protected Brady, but they've also allowed for over 100 yards on the ground from Buccaneer backs.

"I don't think we've reached our potential at all," he said. "I think we've got to continue to stress the importance of the details every day of what we're trying to do. We don't have anything that I feel that I'm out there going, 'Man, we've really got this nailed.' There's a lot of things we need to do better. In the pass game, throwing and catching, all of us being on the same page of what we're doing, a bunch of different looks. Now we're kind of getting into a part of the year where teams are starting to show kind of what they are. There's a good sample size of information about how they're going to play defense and who's going to be out there and who they like and who's struggling and so forth. It's really hard early in the year, I think the first couple games, [to know] who's going to be playing for them and what are they going to do. Are things going to be different than last year? At least now you can kind of hone in on what the opponents are doing. They're not going to change too much from week to week. I certainly feel we have certainly a long way to go."