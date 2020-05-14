Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to Tee Off for Coronavirus Relief

There had been whispers of such a tournament for months. In a sports-starved society amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, four of the most high-profile competitors across any sport are facing off for your entertainment, and to raise money for coronavirus relief. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will pair off with former Arizona State Sun Devil Phil Mickelson and take on former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, who needs no qualifier on May 24 for "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf tournament, another iteration of Capital One's "The Match" series at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, just outside of Palm Beach.

An accompanying $10 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts was announced last week by Turner Sports, TNT will broadcast the tournament. The funding will go toward efforts like DirectRelief.org, which equips frontline workers with medical supplies, as well as the American Red Cross. It also includes a partnership with the Fanatics "All-In Challenge" for which both Brady and Manning are already participants. Brady's prize package of tickets to his first game as a Buccaneer, as well as the jersey off his back and dinner, fetched a challenge-high $800,000 at auction. Manning also auctioned off the opportunity to play golf with both him and his brother, Eli. The two with their accompanying Hall of Fame partners, will play a full 18-hole match with the first nine holes in a best-ball format and the back nine in a modified alternate-shot format at Medalist.

"Speaking for myself and the way the other three have engaged in some behind-the-scenes conversations about what our opportunity to do good is," Brady started. "I think that's at the core of what I think The Match is all about. I know it wasn't like that last year and as it played into this year, everybody felt like this was a moment in time to use the exposure that we can get for doing great things in communities that are really in need."