Tom Brady: Road Streak is Built on Fundamentals

"We've been pretty good on the road all year outside of the first game and the Chicago game," said Brady. "For one reason or another, we've just done a good job. Some years it's been like that. I've been a part of other teams where it wasn't quite like that."

So now that he and the Bucs are at this rare juncture again (for him) or for the first time (for the franchise) – what is his reaction to hitting the road again to play one of the best teams in the league.

"Let's keep that streak going," he enthused. "That would be pretty sweet. Let's get another one. We're going to be challenged to get it because we're going up against a great football team."

It's reasonable to factor in the small or non-existent crowds at most NFL venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic when discussing road team prowess in 2020. In fact, away teams actually finished just barely over .500 across the NFL in 2020, going 128-127-1. The disruption of timing and communication that high-volume crowds can create is a very real part of the usual NFL home field advantage, but that hasn't been much of an issue in 2020. However, that's only one aspect of playing well on the road, and Brady says the visiting team can work to control the other ones.

"Playing on the road, it's about good football, execution, communication, all the fundamentals, the blocking, tackling, throwing – all those things," he said. "It's a great environment. This is one of the coolest stadiums in the league to play in. I know they're excited, we'll be excited, and it will make for a great football game."

Brady says the Buccaneers are going to use every minute up to kickoff on Sunday to prepare for the Packers and the many challenges they present. An eighth straight road win would put the Buccaneers on a flight back to Tampa for the last time in 2020, as Super Bowl LV will be held in Raymond James Stadium. No team has ever played the Super Bowl in its own home stadium. That's a worthy goal, but the Bucs are currently focused on the Packers, and has shown the last two weeks that it can put itself in position to win big games on the road.