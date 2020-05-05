Tuesday, May 05, 2020 12:15 PM

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Defenses Bucs Will Face in 2020

See the stats on the best defenses the Bucs will face this coming season.

Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

191117_JP_Saints_Bucs_0581
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 34-17. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers rank somewhere in the middle of the pack for strength of schedule based on opponent win/loss records from last season. And after some major offseason moves, the hype around the team is real – especially the offense with Tom Brady at the helm.

But who will Brady and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard and Cam Brate and Ronald Jones face on the other side of the line this season?

It might surprise you that two of the top three defenses the Bucs will face this season are within the NFC South, which is traditionally known more for its offensive firepower.

The Bucs also have to contend with three cross-conference opponents that crack this list and three of their former division rivals in the NFC North. The NFC Central wasn't called the black-and-blue division for nothing back in the day.

Here are the top 10 defenses the Bucs will face in 2020. Ranking was done according to a combination of sacks, passing defense and rushing defense.

10. New York Giants

Sacks: 36.0 (8th among all 2020 opponents)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,812 (9th among all 2020 opponents)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 4,471 (12th among all 2020 opponents)

9. Green Bay Packers

Sacks: 41.0 (6th)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,921 (11th)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 4,016 (7th)

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Sacks: 32.0 (T-9th)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,570 (2nd)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 4,355 (11th)

7. Chicago Bears

Sacks: 32.0 (T-9th)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,632 (3rd)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 3,796 (2nd)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Sacks: 45.0 (5th)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 2,051 (12th)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 3,881 (4th)

PHOTOS: View the Bucs New Uniforms

The Buccaneers have a new look in 2020 - take a look at pictures of their new uniforms!

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 39

TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Denver Broncos

Sacks: 40.0 (7th)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,783 (6th)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 3,822 (3rd)

4. Minnesota Vikings

Sacks: 48.0 (4th)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,728 (4th)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 4,099 (8th)

3. Carolina Panthers

Sacks: 53.0 (1st)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 2,296 (13th)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 3,997 (6th)

2. Los Angeles Rams

Sacks: 50.0 (3rd)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,809 (8th)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 3,928 (5th)

1. New Orleans Saints

Sacks: 51.0 (2nd)

2019 Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,461 (1st)

2019 Passing Yards Allowed: 4,201 (10th)

