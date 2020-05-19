Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

Yes, we've heard how potent and dangerous the Buccaneers offense could potentially be this coming season with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. He's got two 2019 Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at his disposal, not to mention his BFF from New England in tight end Rob Gronkowski heading up perhaps the deepest position group on the roster. The Bucs also addressed the run game this offseason, drafting Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a pass-catching back out of Vanderbilt, in the third round. He'll complement a multi-faceted running back group that includes Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale. All the pieces are there to continue the Bruce Arians tradition of high-powered offenses in 2020.
But what about the offenses the Bucs will face? The Tampa Bay defense is equipped with the number one rushing defense coming out of last season and have returned all of their starting front seven from 2019. The young secondary is just a little older and a little wiser now after noticeably improving halfway through the season. The reason, according to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting last week, was simply because they continued to grasp Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' concepts along with further understanding what opposing offenses were trying to do against them.
This season, the Bucs will face a host of new opponents, taking on the AFC West and NFC North, among their familiar division foes. Among those teams are seven of the NFL's top 10 passing offenses from last year (keep in mind the Bucs are one of those other three). Conversely, they'll be playing just one of the top 10 rushing offenses in 2020. It means that the secondary will certainly be tested this coming season but let's take a look at who may pose the biggest threat.
Hint: The team that scored the most points last season is a familiar one.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
2019 Total Points: 337
Passing Yards per Game: 290.5 (4th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 90.8 (12th)
9. Carolina Panthers
2019 Total Points: 340
Passing Yards per Game: 258.4 (7th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 113.7 (3rd)
8. New York Giants
2019 Total Points: 341
Passing Yards per Game: 254.4 (9th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 105.3 (6th)
7. Detroit Lions
2019 Total Points: 341
Passing Yards per Game: 261.7 (6th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 103.1 (8th)
6. Green Bay Packers
2019 Total Points: 376
Passing Yards per Game: 251.1 (10th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 112.2 (4th)
5. Atlanta Falcons
2019 Total Points: 381
Passing Yards per Game: 315.6 (1st)
Rushing Yards per Game: 85.1 (13th)
4. Los Angeles Rams
2019 Total Points: 394
Passing Yards per Game: 291.8 (3rd)
Rushing Yards per Game: 93.7 (10th)
3. Minnesota Vikings
2019 Total Points: 407
Passing Yards per Game: 233.1 (11th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 133.3 (1st)
2. Kansas City Chiefs
2019 Total Points: 451
Passing Yards per Game: 293.1 (2nd)
Rushing Yards per Game: 98.1 (9th)
1. New Orleans Saints
2019 Total Points: 458
Passing Yards per Game: 276.9 (5th)
Rushing Yards per Game: 108.6 (5th)