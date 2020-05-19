Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

Yes, we've heard how potent and dangerous the Buccaneers offense could potentially be this coming season with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. He's got two 2019 Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at his disposal, not to mention his BFF from New England in tight end Rob Gronkowski heading up perhaps the deepest position group on the roster. The Bucs also addressed the run game this offseason, drafting Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a pass-catching back out of Vanderbilt, in the third round. He'll complement a multi-faceted running back group that includes Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale. All the pieces are there to continue the Bruce Arians tradition of high-powered offenses in 2020.

But what about the offenses the Bucs will face? The Tampa Bay defense is equipped with the number one rushing defense coming out of last season and have returned all of their starting front seven from 2019. The young secondary is just a little older and a little wiser now after noticeably improving halfway through the season. The reason, according to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting last week, was simply because they continued to grasp Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' concepts along with further understanding what opposing offenses were trying to do against them.