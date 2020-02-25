Top 10 Tuesday: Highest Bucs Vertical Jumps

We looked at the best 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, now let's see who has the biggest hops with the highest vertical jumps in the last 20 years. The same three players from the Bucs' 2019 draft class appear on this list, too, including linebacker Devin White. To see that he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and also record a 39.5-inch vertical jump really shows you how much of an athletic freak White really is. In case you need more of a reference, 39.5 inches is jumping over three feet in the air from a stationary plant.