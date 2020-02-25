Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top 10 Tuesday: Highest Bucs Vertical Jumps

Keeping with the Scouting Combine thing, these are the highest vertical jumps by Bucs draft picks in the last 20 years.

Feb 25, 2020 at 08:00 AM
AP_19100123500680
Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Central Michigan defensive back Sean Bunting during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

We looked at the best 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, now let's see who has the biggest hops with the highest vertical jumps in the last 20 years. The same three players from the Bucs' 2019 draft class appear on this list, too, including linebacker Devin White. To see that he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and also record a 39.5-inch vertical jump really shows you how much of an athletic freak White really is. In case you need more of a reference, 39.5 inches is jumping over three feet in the air from a stationary plant.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on this list is fullback Danny Vitali, chosen in the sixth round out of Northwestern in 2016. Vitale is now on the Packers.

The highest jump is a three-way tie that includes 2019 second-round pick Sean Murphy-Bunting. When you realize he's already 6-0 and can jump that high, I'd put him up against pretty much every receiver.

10. CB Aqib Talib (38.0)

9. FB Danny Vitale (38.5)

8. SS Hamza Abdullah (39.0)

7. CB Vernon Hargreaves III (39.0)

6. LB Devin White (39.5)

5. OLB Dekoda Watson (40.0)

4. CB Jamel Dean (41.0)

3. WR Kenny Bell (41.5)

2. OLB Quincy Black (41.5)

1. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (41.5)

