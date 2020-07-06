Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 04:51 PM

Two New Bucs Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team & Bucs Press Box Gets Top-Tier Recognition | Carmen Catches Up

Two of the Bucs’ 2020 draft picks made the Big Ten All-Decade Team – and they’re both from the same school. See if you can name them before you read on.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-7.6
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

-Two Bucs' draft picks were named to the Big Ten All-Decade Team by a consensus of voters. Despite the team being made up of players from the last 10 years, both Bucs' draft picks came from this year's class. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson made the cut along with current Chicago Bear and former Penn Stater Allen Robinson. They were the only two receivers on the list. It's a deserving honor for Johnson who set multiple school records at Minnesota in his four seasons as a Golden Gopher. He holds the career receiving yards record with 3,305, the career receiving touchdown record with 33

, has the most 100+ yard games in school history with 16 and was All-Big Ten First Team his final two collegiate seasons. Those are far from his only accolades, too.

Somehow though, the Bucs were able to snag the 6-1 receiver in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Head Coach Bruce Arians was on the edge of his seat as the Bucs' selection creeped up on Day Three:

""Oh man, I can't tell you how long I was waiting to see that," said Arians of the Bucs' selection of Johnson with the 161st overall pick. "I was just shaking waiting on that one because I actually sat here and watched that game here in Tampa with my son. I said, 'I've got to get this guy.' We really wanted him, and we had a high grade [on him]. Guys were coming and going, and it was like, 'Phew, we finally got him.' I was really, really excited."

Like I mentioned earlier, Johnson wasn't the only one to make the list, either. In fact, he wasn't even the only Bucs' pick out of Minnesota to snag a spot. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was one of two safeties named to the squad, as well. Winfield Jr. was a surprise pick in the second round for Tampa Bay this year. A surprise in the sense that he was still on the board – not that the Bucs would take him. Like Johnson, Winfield owns multiple Gopher records. He tied the single-season interception record when he picked off seven passes in 2019. He was named a unanimous All-American that year along with All Big Ten First Team honors and Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Though Winfield makes for the fourth defensive back taken in the last two years, he rounds out a unit that could make or break the Bucs' defense in 2020. Good thing he's one of the biggest conference's biggest stars to come into the league in the last decade.

-The Bucs' press box spread was named the best in the league by The Athletic. People must really like Bananas Foster. That's of course, the signature halftime treat in the Raymond James Stadium press box during Bucs' games. The spread also includes pregame food like carving stations, omelet stations and a customizable salad bar. There's also always a nod to the visiting team like jambalaya when the New Orleans Saints come marching in or BBQ when the Carolina Panthers come to town. There are also the Tampa staple Cuban sandwiches available throughout the game and members of the media can relax with chicken fingers or an ice cream sandwich out of the ice cream treasure chest while working to make deadline after the game. The culmination of all these culinary treats was enough to eek Tampa Bay past teams like the Dallas Cowboys who offer beer on tap following the game (hint hint Raymond James) and the Houston Texans, which apparently always includes a BBQ spread of brisket and prime rib.

If you want a ranking of the Bucs' opponents from last year, our social media coordinator Jill Beckman did her own on Twitter. I co-sign on most of these, especially putting Atlanta at the top. They had a soft-serve ice cream machine with a toppings bar available throughout the whole game. Carolina had a similar machine, and I was even gifted a warm chocolate chip cookie to put with the ice cream from an unnamed angel in the form of an NFL reporter. You know who you are.

Whatever your preference, the Bucs are definitely up there. And any list that includes ranking football food is a list I absolutely want to be at the top of, so allow me to indulge this team and give them a well-deserved pat on the back.

Related Content

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Harold Goodwin Participate in Coaching Summit & Where to Get Your Gronk Burger | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Harold Goodwin Participate in Coaching Summit & Where to Get Your Gronk Burger | Carmen Catches Up

Three prominent Buccaneers coaches took part in the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame's Quarterback Coaching Summit on Monday and Tuesday. Plus, eat like Gronk right here in Tampa.
Bucs Wide Receiver Named Top Five and a PSA from Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Wide Receiver Named Top Five and a PSA from Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

Which Bucs wide receiver made Bucky Brooks' top five list? Also find out where tight end Rob Gronkowski ranks among league tight ends and get a public service announcement from BA himself.
Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians addressed the media in a Zoom conference call on Thursday to talk about social injustice as players took to their own social platforms to make their voices heard.
Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians sat down with Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon via videoconference to talk everything from coaching philosophy to Tom Brady. Arians is also the leading candidate to win AP Coach of the Year and Chris Godwin was named to yet another prestigious list.
An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster
Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin needs your help in sharing stories of 'unsung heroes' during the Coronavirus crisis and wide receiver Mike Evans is excited for what Tom Brady means for him and Bucs fans in the Bay.
Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up
news

Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up

We examine if the Bucs' offense has too many weapons after NFL Research did some digging. Plus, what Gronk has to say about retaining his 24/7 WWE title.
Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up
news

Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 NFL schedule is scheduled to be released this week. Plus, the Bucs' offense draws comparison to an undefeated Patriots' team, how stacked Tampa Bay's TE room is about to be & who the Bucs signed as undrafted free agents.

Advertising