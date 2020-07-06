Two New Bucs Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team & Bucs Press Box Gets Top-Tier Recognition | Carmen Catches Up

, has the most 100+ yard games in school history with 16 and was All-Big Ten First Team his final two collegiate seasons. Those are far from his only accolades, too.

Somehow though, the Bucs were able to snag the 6-1 receiver in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Head Coach Bruce Arians was on the edge of his seat as the Bucs' selection creeped up on Day Three:

""Oh man, I can't tell you how long I was waiting to see that," said Arians of the Bucs' selection of Johnson with the 161st overall pick. "I was just shaking waiting on that one because I actually sat here and watched that game here in Tampa with my son. I said, 'I've got to get this guy.' We really wanted him, and we had a high grade [on him]. Guys were coming and going, and it was like, 'Phew, we finally got him.' I was really, really excited."