Mike Evans or Tom Brady? | Week 16 Game Ball

Carmen Vitali: QB Tom Brady

I wanted to go defense to give them some representation and like you said, Scott, there were plenty of players there that are deserving of game balls. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles decided Devin White needed to keep blitzing and it paid off. Native-son Will Gholston had a great day in his hometown, racking up a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Lavonte David, the longest tenured Buccaneer, finally got his playoff berth.

But after all that, I don't think you can ignore the fact that Brady was perfect for the first half. Scott mentioned it above, he had a perfect 158.3 passer rating after completing 22 of 27 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns in just two quarters. Brady joined Craig Erickson as the only players in Bucs history to record a perfect passer rating. He led the Buccaneers to 34 points in those first two quarters, which is the second-most points the Bucs have ever scored in a single half. Their 410 net yards are the most in a single half in franchise history and it's not close. It gave the Bucs offense a head start to the most offensive yards they've ever had (588), with some help from Blaine Gabbert in the second half, as well as the highest net-yardage differential by the end of the game, outgaining the Lions by 402 yards after the defense held Detroit to just 187 total yards.

I digress. Back to Brady. He now has 36 passing touchdowns this season, which sets a new single-season franchise record. A week after setting the record for most passing yards in a single half with 320, he broke his own short-lived record in the first half against Detroit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, over that four-quarter period (second half against Atlanta and first half against Detroit), he threw for 668 yards and six touchdowns, thereby becoming the first player in the last 40 years to have over 600 yards passing in a four-quarter period.

Brady did so well, in fact, he got himself pulled. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert played the entire second half, finishing with a 131.4 passer rating of his own.

The biggest thing was the fact that Brady and his offense started fast, as both players and coaches had been preaching for the last couple weeks. The conversation surrounding the Buccaneers, despite the fact that they were still winning, was 'the slow starts' and quite frankly, Coach Arians had enough. He said after the game that they elected to receive the ball and give Brady and company a chance to make a statement first. Well, Brady did that and then some. Even after the first play of the game ended up being an incompletion, Brady went on to hit Evans for 33 yards. Two plays later, Brady threw another 33-yard pass, this one to his buddy Rob Gronkowski for the first touchdown of the game. Brady continued to wheel and deal to eight different receivers. Five different Buccaneers got in the end zone thanks to Brady in the first half as he led the offense to its most dominant performance to date. That has to count for something – and in this case, I think it's Game Ball.