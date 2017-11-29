Watch: Press Conferences, November 29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronk Calls 2020 Bucs Best Team of His Career & Licht Chats Bain Jr. | Bucs Blitz
Rob Gronkowski reflects on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship team, calling the 2020 roster the best of his career. A dive into Todd Bowles' master defensive game plan, while Jason Licht discusses Tampa Bay's first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. on the Pat McAfee Show
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Bucs Ink Rueben Bain Jr., Four Other 2026 Draft Picks
OLB Rueben Bain Jr., DB Keionte Scott, DL DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp all signed their rookie contracts after arriving at team headquarters on Thursday
Emeka Egbuka Ready to Step into 2026 Leadership Role
Emeka Egbuka joined 'The Insiders' and the 'Up&Adams' shows to discuss the Buccaneers' reimagined offense under Zac Robinson and Egbuka's desire to take on an increased leadership role on the team
Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter & More Get Their Numbers | Bucs Insider
Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Buccaneers Director of College Scouting Tony Hardie talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the scouting process and preparations, unveiled the new rookie jersey numbers, and looked ahead to Rookie Minicamp this weekend.
NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: Atlanta Falcons
In addition to finding help for their secondary and receiving corps in the draft despite not having a first-round pick, the Falcons also found a new right tackle in April and made a trade of DTs with the Jaguars
Gronk Calls 2020 Bucs Best Team of His Career & Licht Chats Bain Jr. | Bucs Blitz
Rob Gronkowski reflects on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship team, calling the 2020 roster the best of his career. A dive into Todd Bowles' master defensive game plan, while Jason Licht discusses Tampa Bay's first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. on the Pat McAfee Show
Phase II of the Bucs 2026 Offseason Program Has Arrived
A rundown of the Bucs' 2026 offseason schedule, detailing Phase Two
Jersey Numbers Set for Bucs' 2026 Draft Class
After Rueben Bain Jr.'s number 3 jersey was officially announced on Monday, the Bucs revealed the numbers for the rest of the team's new draft class on Tuesday, with LB Josiah Trotter landing on number 45
Rueben Bain's First Day in the NFL
Go behind the scenes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s during his first 24 hours in the league. Watch as he gets the phone call, tours the Bucs' facility and meets the Krewe.
Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Kicks Off
The Buccaneers National Coaching Academy from May 4-10 is underway at the AdventHealth Training Center
Launching a Three: Rueben Bain Jr. Is Officially #3 for the Bucs
The Bucs officially announced on Monday that first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. will wear jersey number 3 for the team, becoming the first edge rusher in team history to make that selection
Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers
Yaya Diaby Taking Steps Towards Leadership Role, Rueben Bain Jr. "Hungry" for 2026 Debut
On the 'Up&Adams 'Show, Bucs outside linebacker Yaya Diaby discusses taking steps towards a captain badge and his first impressions of rookie Rueben Bain Jr.
Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints
First-Round Fury: Jason Taylor Praises Rueben Bain Jr.'s Passion for the Game and Violence on the Gridiron
In a CBS Sports interview, Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor discusses Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic, flexion and violence on the field
Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz
Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116
Post-Draft Roundup | Bucs Insider
Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed important topics following the draft, including picking up 5th year option for Calijah Kancey and analyzing the NFC South draft class.
Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons
2026 Bucs Beach Bash Highlights
Watch the recap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 6th annual Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Resorts at St. Pete Beach on Saturday, April 25th, 2026.
2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense
Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball