Week 14 Expert Picks: TB vs. DET

The Buccaneers defense has looked sharp in back-to-back going up against big WR duos like Alshon Jeffery & Brandon Marshall and A.J. Green and Mohamed Sanu, allowing just 288 total passing yards in both games combined. This week, they travel to Detroit to face Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate and the 8-4 Detroit Lions. Detroit has only dropped one game at home this season, while the Buccaneers have notched both of their wins on road game.