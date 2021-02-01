What We Learned from Super Bowl LV 'Opening Night'

Super Bowl Week has officially kicked off and though it wasn't the traditional 'Opening Night' the NFL is used to seeing to start the festivities, there were still plenty of storylines to follow. Done completely virtually this year, players and coaches from both the home team Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs took to their digital podiums, giving sound bite after sound bite.

In case you don't have time to go through all of them from the Bucs, here's a collection of some of the quotes from players and coaches alike:

Bruce Arians on the differences between this year and 2019 when he first took over as Head Coach:

"I think the first thing we wanted to do when we came in was to stop the losing culture, and the fact that little things mattered – losing was not acceptable. Our team last year got better and better. Going into the offseason we wanted to keep the defense intact and Jason did a great job of getting Shaq [Barrett] and [Ndamukong] Suh back, as that young secondary progressed. Then we put Tom in the mix. The guys have bought in. They know what accountability means and that's the only way you can get to this game, is being accountable to each other."

Running Backs Coach Todd McNair on Arians:

"He's a true father-figure for that core of us that played for him. I heard later on, he might have mentioned in his Football Life documentary, he talked about how I think it was Bear Bryant that taught him to 'coach them hard and love them up later.' And that's him. My whole career. You love him to death but there was times you call home like, I think he's going to cut me tomorrow. You really think, he hates my guts. But he just demands that you get your potential out of what you are as a player or even a coach. It's never personal. In the moment you can sometimes think that it is but it's all love. He's the epitome of tough love and the most loyal guy you'll ever meet."

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles talking about the first time he met Arians when Arians took over as the Head Coach of the Temple Owls while Bowles was playing collegiately there:

"I knew he was a grinder. The very first time he came in we had this test, we had to run two three-thirtys and two one-sixtys and it was pretty much an Olympic time. It was the very first time I trained all summer and ran as hard as I could training to get ready for something. The guy I trained with ran before me and he passed out and they took him off on the stretcher. So there was no hope in me and I was just trying to finish. Nobody really passed the test that day and he got the whole team up the next morning at 6 a.m. to run more sprints because he said we weren't in shape. At that point, you could see it: the determination and the drive he had, not taking defeat as an answer."

Defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers speaking about Bowles' experience as head coach and how that's made him a better coordinator:

"When Todd became the head coach, he was still heavily involved in the defense. Defense is just in his blood but seeing the big picture now from being the head coach having to sit there and manage the game and control the timeouts and do that it's something that when he calls the game he has a better feel for how it's going. If the offense is really lighting it up, then hey now we can be more aggressive. If the offense is struggling a little bit, we cannot give up a play here. He has just become more well-rounded as a defensive coordinator after being the head coach. His mentality and his aggressiveness haven't changed at all, though."

Bowles on Kansas City's offense:

"They're playing well. Again, these guys won a lot of ball games regardless of who's playing. We can't worry about who's playing, we just have to try to slow down the team as a whole. We're not worried about a tackle or a guard. We put out there what we put out there. We've got two safeties hurting, they've got two tackles hurting so that evens it out a little more. But we just gotta do what we do better than they do what they do."

"We don't gotta be the best every day, we just have to be the best on Sunday."

Inside linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell on Devin White and Lavonte David being great blitzers:

"The first thing that comes with it is ability. They're athletic guys, they have speed and they have toughness, they have physicalness. But then after that, they're not just going running after the quarterback. They have a breakdown weekly of how they're going to attack a lineman, how they're going to attack a running back. So the preparation again goes into them having success on Sundays."

QB Coach Clyde Christensen on coaching alongside many of the coaches he has worked with throughout his coaching career: