5 Things to Know about Buccaneers at Packers | NFC Championship 

1. The Bucs have been successful on the road this season.

The Buccaneers now have the second-most wins in a single season in franchise history, second only to the 2002 Super Bowl XXXVII Championship team. That, in itself, is neat. But what's even cooler, especially as the Bucs head into foreign territory on Sunday in Green Bay, is that their eight victories on the road this season are the most road wins they've ever had. They have won seven-consecutive road games now, which is the longest streak in franchise history. It's good news considering as the fifth seed in the NFC, all of their playoff games thus far are on the road.

Quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has a 114.3 passer rating on the road this season, throwing for 2,659 yards and 23 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Sunday at Lambeau Field will be the Buccaneers' last and final road game of the season one way or the other. After all, should they advance, they'd be coming home.

2. It will be another quarterback matchup for the ages.

Much was made about last week's matchup between Brady and Saints' quarterback Drew Brees – and for good reason. The two signal callers litter the pages of NFL history books, exchanging one record for the other among them as they'll both go down as two of the best quarterbacks the league has ever seen. Especially given how long they've been in it.

And while Aaron Rodgers might not be over 40 yet, he's still in that elite category of seasoned veteran quarterbacks that are producing at a high level well into what is considered 'old age' in the NFL. Heck, Rodgers was just named PFWA MVP on Wednesday. He leads the league in passing touchdowns with 48 this year and quarterback rating, averaging 121.5 for the season, while he captains the highest scoring offense in the NFL.

But Brady isn't far behind him in 2020 numbers, which is impressive considering he has more than six years on Rodgers. Brady finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards, the third most in the league and most in the NFC. Rodgers finished with 4,299, the seventh-best mark in the league. Brady trailed only Rodgers in the regular season for touchdowns, passing for 40 to Rodgers' 48.