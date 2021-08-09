Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

Defense dominated the day as the Buccaneers returned from an off day on Sunday.

Aug 09, 2021 at 06:10 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TCTADay13

There is no denying training camp is perhaps the most grueling time of year for NFL teams – especially in Florida. The 92% humidity was the welcome back that no one wanted on Monday after the team had an off day on Sunday. Given that rest day, and despite the fact that many coaches and even quarterback Tom Brady had just come back from Canton the night before to celebrate Peyton Manning's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there weren't any 'vet day's to go around.

It didn't seem an issue for the defense, who by and large won the day, complete with a couple turnovers. The offense was a different story – and it's not one that has a happy ending on the day, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.

"Really good practice defensively today," he said. "I thought it was one of our best start-to-finish practices defensively, and probably the worst offensive practice we've had in three years. Kind of a pattern of behavior now: after a day off, our offense just stinks. They've got to break that habit. Defensively, they answered the bell. They came out and dominated the entire practice. It was good to see."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 9

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 54

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And on that note, here are some observations on the day:

-In the first full team drill, inside linebacker Devin White read the play perfectly and headed off running back Ronald Jones, who was trying to escape to the flat. White stopped him at the line and then as he was wrapping Jones up, playfully said, "Where do you think you're going?"

-A pass from Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski got the crowd riled up, as it always does, today in the individual period. Somehow, it just never gets old.

-Quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit wide receiver Chris Godwin in the next 11-on-11 period where Godwin was able to turn upfield and get a turn the pass into about a 35-yard play.

-In the blitz period, a swing pass to Godwin ended up successful as the ball came out quickly before the incoming rushers got there and Godwin was able to escape down the sideline.

-In the same period, Gabbert was intercepted by safety Mike Edwards, who has not-so-quietly had a great camp so far. He'd end up with two picks on the day, another one coming in the seven-on-seven period, and even had a near-pick later in practice that could have made it three. The initial interception was an excellent read as he came down and undercut a crossing route by rookie Jaelon Darden going the other way over the middle. There was really no way for Gabbert to have seen Edwards.

-Defensive back Ross Cockrell and Joe Tryon combined for an almost-pass-breakup. The pair knocked a ball intended for De'Quan Hampton in the air but somehow it ended up being Hampton who ended up with it despite the fact that both Cockrell and Tryon had a chance at it.

-Brady hit wide receiver Antonio Brown down the sideline as Brown got behind cornerback Nate Brooks to get open.

-Godwin again stepped up, this time over the middle from Brady. He was immediately met by safety Javon Hagan but not before getting a first down. Godwin was probably the lone bright spot for the offense on the day.

-Brady did complete his next throw, though – this time to tight end O.J. Howard who had rookie inside linebacker Grant Stuard right on him. Howard was able to snatch the ball away for the catch, staying a step ahead of Stuard the whole way.

-Howard again used his length in one-on-one drills where he was pitted against safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He stretched out to make a grab right in the end zone.

-On the other field in one-on-ones, it was the offensive and defensive lines going up against one another. Right guard Alex Cappa has come back in a big way from breaking his leg in the playoffs and looks bigger than ever. He held up well against defensive tackle Steve McLendon in the drill.

-Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul decided to return the favor on left tackle Donovan Smith, who a rep earlier had handled outside linebacker Cam Gill well. Lined up against Pierre-Paul and Smith, and Pierre-Paul muscled his way past Smith pretty convincingly. Afterward, Pierre-Paul got up in Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston's face, yelling "I told you I'm like that!" Like Arians said, the defense answered the bell on Monday.

-A player that has continued to develop this camp is second-year defensive tackle Khalil Davis. He pulled an incredibly quick spin move lined up on offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson and got Pierre-Paul fired up in the process. There was also a 'wow, wow, wow' coming from one of Davis' teammates looking on.

-Back in the next 11-on-11 period, Godwin caught a slant along the sideline and then stiff-armed his way past cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. The win wouldn't last long as the very next play, Murphy-Bunting tracked Godwin down the opposite sideline and broke up a long pass from Brady in a very statement-like way.

-Quarterback Kyle Trask got a chance to show his arm again as he let loose a bomb to wide receiver Josh Pearson down the sideline.

-Not to be outdone by his fellow corner, Carlton Davis had a diving pass breakup in front of a pass from Gabbert intended for Darden.

-Inside linebacker Kevin Minter came rushing in from the inside and got his hands up in the process, batting down a pass at the line.

-Tryon again showed his run-stopping ability as he came in from the interior to get an immediate tackle for loss on Jones that kept him in the backfield.

-On third-and-long, it was wide receiver Mike Evans that came in clutch as Brady hit him on a long throw that the crowd loved.

-The first play of the last period was defensive tackle Vita Vea getting past center Ryan Jensen to bat down a pass of his own from Brady.

-A few plays later was a handoff to Jones again but this time, instead of Tryon, he was met by rookie KJ Britt and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches that got pressure up the middle and ended up dropping Jones for a loss of six.

-The day ended on a quick pass from Gabbert to tight end Tanner Hudson over the middle at the goal line. Hudson hung on and got the score.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans: Best Training Camp Yet?

Camp Notes, Day 14: Mike Evans has been impressive throughout the first two weeks of camp and could be poised for one of his best seasons yet…Plus, Saturday's practice gets chippy and the players are eager for actual games
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

Saturday included the first live tackling period of camp at the end of practice that raised the intensity level for the fans and players alike.
news

Deeper Edge Rotation Taking Shape for Bucs

Joe Tryon's impressive rookie training camp has the Bucs thinking about an outside linebacker rotation that could keep everybody fresh and productive deep into the game//
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

The Bucs continued in pads for Friday morning's practice that included yet another interception for an emerging defensive back and more 'tuddies' from 12 to 87.
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

The Bucs were back from their off day and it was Military Day at AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday.
news

Todd Bowles: I'm in a Place to Succeed

Camp Notes, Day 12: Todd Bowles signed a contract extension with the Bucs because he has found success and happiness in Tampa…Plus, Antoine Winfield, Jr. working on the mental side of the game, and more
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers were forced indoors yet again but this time, they put the pads on for the first time in the indoor facility.
news

Bucs Pivot to 'Young Player Development Day' in Camp

Camp Notes, Day 10: The Bucs went inside on a rainy Tuesday morning and used most of their practice reps to put young players in pressure situations…Plus, the team's confidence is high in both Ryan Succop and Blaine Gabbert
news

O.J. Howard's Goal: 17-Plus Weeks of Availability

During his long recovery from last year's Achilles tendon injury, TE O.J. Howard studied the best in the game at his position but also learned a new approach he believes will keep him on the field more than in previous years
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8

Lightning forced the team indoors for the majority of practice but the players got a break from pads on Monday.
news

Ross Cockrell Celebrates Sister's Olympic Glory in Style

After Anna Cockrell qualified for the Olympic finals in the 400-meter hurdles on Monday morning, big brother Ross Cockrell said he was feeling the magic from his sister's performance in Bucs practice
Advertising