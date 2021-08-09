2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

And on that note, here are some observations on the day:

-In the first full team drill, inside linebacker Devin White read the play perfectly and headed off running back Ronald Jones, who was trying to escape to the flat. White stopped him at the line and then as he was wrapping Jones up, playfully said, "Where do you think you're going?"

-A pass from Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski got the crowd riled up, as it always does, today in the individual period. Somehow, it just never gets old.

-Quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit wide receiver Chris Godwin in the next 11-on-11 period where Godwin was able to turn upfield and get a turn the pass into about a 35-yard play.

-In the blitz period, a swing pass to Godwin ended up successful as the ball came out quickly before the incoming rushers got there and Godwin was able to escape down the sideline.

-In the same period, Gabbert was intercepted by safety Mike Edwards, who has not-so-quietly had a great camp so far. He'd end up with two picks on the day, another one coming in the seven-on-seven period, and even had a near-pick later in practice that could have made it three. The initial interception was an excellent read as he came down and undercut a crossing route by rookie Jaelon Darden going the other way over the middle. There was really no way for Gabbert to have seen Edwards.

-Defensive back Ross Cockrell and Joe Tryon combined for an almost-pass-breakup. The pair knocked a ball intended for De'Quan Hampton in the air but somehow it ended up being Hampton who ended up with it despite the fact that both Cockrell and Tryon had a chance at it.

-Brady hit wide receiver Antonio Brown down the sideline as Brown got behind cornerback Nate Brooks to get open.

-Godwin again stepped up, this time over the middle from Brady. He was immediately met by safety Javon Hagan but not before getting a first down. Godwin was probably the lone bright spot for the offense on the day.

-Brady did complete his next throw, though – this time to tight end O.J. Howard who had rookie inside linebacker Grant Stuard right on him. Howard was able to snatch the ball away for the catch, staying a step ahead of Stuard the whole way.

-Howard again used his length in one-on-one drills where he was pitted against safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He stretched out to make a grab right in the end zone.

-On the other field in one-on-ones, it was the offensive and defensive lines going up against one another. Right guard Alex Cappa has come back in a big way from breaking his leg in the playoffs and looks bigger than ever. He held up well against defensive tackle Steve McLendon in the drill.

-Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul decided to return the favor on left tackle Donovan Smith, who a rep earlier had handled outside linebacker Cam Gill well. Lined up against Pierre-Paul and Smith, and Pierre-Paul muscled his way past Smith pretty convincingly. Afterward, Pierre-Paul got up in Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston's face, yelling "I told you I'm like that!" Like Arians said, the defense answered the bell on Monday.

-A player that has continued to develop this camp is second-year defensive tackle Khalil Davis. He pulled an incredibly quick spin move lined up on offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson and got Pierre-Paul fired up in the process. There was also a 'wow, wow, wow' coming from one of Davis' teammates looking on.