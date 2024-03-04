 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Aaron Stinnie

Guard Aaron Stinnie, who has played the last three seasons in Tampa on one-year deals, is a potential free agent again after taking over as the team's starting left guard in 2023

Mar 04, 2024 at 02:15 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

fafstinnie

On more than one occasion in his NFL career, Aaron Stinnie has had to wait awhile for his shot, and then has made the most of it when it came around.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of James Madison with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, Stinnie had played in a grand total of 12 games before the 2020 postseason, with zero starts. By this time, he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose starting offensive line in 2020 had performed very well and mostly avoided the injury bug. Reserve linemen Joe Haeg and A.Q. Shipley had seen a bit of action when Ali Marpet suffered a concussion and swing tackle Josh Wells made one start for an injured Donovan Smith in December. Stinnie, meanwhile, pulled a grand total of 30 offensive snaps during the regular season.

The Bucs' luck up front changed in the playoffs when starting right guard Alex Cappa fractured an ankle in a Wild Card game at Washington. Stinnie finished that win and then stepped into the starting lineup for the rest of the team's run to the Super Bowl LV championship. He received rave reviews from the Bucs' coaching staff for keeping the offensive line from seeing a dip in play after Cappa's departure.

That strong postseason showing earned Stinnie a chance to compete with Cappa for that right guard spot in the Bucs' 2021 training camp, but the incumbent held onto his job. Cappa did leave for the Bengals in free agency the next year but Stinnie didn't get a chance to claim that spot because he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. He returned to the active roster in 2023 but was now a reserve behind rookie right guard Cody Mauch and free agent import Matt Feiler at left guard.

As such, after that strong 2020 playoff run, Stinnie had made exactly one more start from 2021through late October of 2023. Then came a foot injury for Feiler, thrusting Stinnie back into the starting five. When Feiler was eventually cleared to play, Stinnie held onto the job anyway and made 13 starts, including the postseason.

Now Stinnie is one of 18 players from Tampa Bay's 2023 roster who could become unrestricted free agents on March 13, and it's not likely the team will be able to retain all of them for the 2024 season. Priorities on that list will be set and pursued. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are going to look at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents in mid-March. This is the full schedule of our 2024 Free Agent Focus rundown:

• February 14: QB Baker Mayfield

• February 16: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

• February 21: RB Chase Edmonds

• February 23: K Chase McLaughlin

• February 28: WR Mike Evans

• March 1: DL Will Gholston

• March 5: G Aaron Stinnie

• March 6: LB Devin White

• March 7: WR David Moore

• March 8: LB Lavonte David

This list is subject to change based on potential roster moves in the coming weeks. However, we will continue today with one of the Bucs' five starting O-Linemen from 2023.

Player: Aaron Stinnie

Position: Guard

Age at the Start of the 2024 Season: 30

Experience: Entering seventh NFL season

How Acquired: Claimed off waivers from the Titans in November of 2019.

Previous Contract(s): Stinnie originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018, signing a three-year deal that May. He was waived at the end of the preseason the next summer and added to the Titans' practice squad, but he was quickly signed back to the active roster, agreeing on a new two-year deal. When the Buccaneers claimed him off waivers later that season, they inherited the remainder of that two-year deal. That contract carried through the 2020 season and Stinnie has since signed a series of three on-year contracts for 2021-23.

Rank in Pro Football Focus Top 200 NFL Free Agents for 2023: Not ranked.

2023 Performance: As noted, Stinnie's second opportunity to start arose in Week Seven when Feiler suffered an injury that would sideline him for a month. Stinnie stepped in at right guard and was soon lauded for his work by the coaching staff, particularly in regards to his rugged run blocking. While the Buccaneers still finished the season with a low-ranked rushing attack, that part of the team's offense did improve in the second half of the season.

Once he got onto the field with the offense, Stinnie never came back off. He played all 851 of the Bucs' offensive snaps from a Week Eight contest in Buffalo through the team's Divisional Round playoff loss at Detroit. Stinnie's blocking helped second-year back Rachaad White fall just 10 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season and gave Baker Mayfield time to operate in an impressive 4,000-yard bounce-back season. The Buccaneers ranked 14th in sacks allowed per pass play, at 7.04%.

Career Accomplishments: After getting his first extended opportunity to start in 2023, Stinnie has now played in 31 regular season games with 12 starts, all 12 of which came with the Buccaneers. He has also appeared in seven games with five starts in the postseason and was a starter for Tampa Bay in its Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City at the end of the 2020 campaign.

He played in four games for the Titans after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and again in 2019. In 2023 he was part of an offense that improved by two points per game over the previous season. In the three games that he started in the 2020 playoffs, the Buccaneers allowed only three sacks of quarterback Tom Brady while running for 116.0 yards per game.

Other Potential Free Agent Guards: Kevin Dotson (Rams), Robert Hunt (Dolphins), Kevin Zeitler (Ravens), Dalton Risner (Vikings), Ezra Cleveland (Jaguars), Damien Lewis (Seahawks), Jon Runyan (Packers), Jonah Jackson (Lions), John Simpson (Ravens), Graham Glasgow (Lions), Greg Van Roten (Raiders)

Top Interior Offensive Line Prospects in 2024 NFL Draft: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), Graham Barton* (Duke), Troy Fautanu* (Washington), Zach Frazier (West Virginia), Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia), Christian Haynes (Connecticut), Christian Mahogany (Boston College), Cooper Beebe (Kansas State), Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin), Isaiah Adams (Illinois), Zak Zinter (Michigan), Kiran Amegadjie* (Yale), Layden Robinson (Texas A&M)

* Potential conversions from tackle

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Offense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' offense from the 2023 season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Running Back Rachaad White #1, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Running Back Rachaad White #1, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By
10 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 220

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71, and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71, and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 220

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 220

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis, and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis, and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - \ before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - \ before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 220

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 220

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 220

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes a selfie with fans before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes a selfie with fans before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 220

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 220

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - \13] during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - \13] during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Wide Receiver David Moore #19, and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Wide Receiver David Moore #19, and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 220

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a game ball after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a game ball after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 220

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes selfies with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes selfies with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
141 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
142 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
143 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tattoo before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
144 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tattoo before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
146 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
147 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Assistant General Manager John Spytek and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
148 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Assistant General Manager John Spytek and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
149 / 220

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
151 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
152 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with fans during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
153 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with fans during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
155 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver David Moore #19, and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver David Moore #19, and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
157 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
159 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
160 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
161 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
163 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
164 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches the flyover before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
165 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches the flyover before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
166 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
167 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
168 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
169 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
170 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
171 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
172 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
173 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
174 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
175 / 220

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
178 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
179 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
180 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
182 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
183 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
184 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
185 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
186 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
187 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
188 / 220

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
189 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
190 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
191 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
192 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
193 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
194 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
196 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
198 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
199 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
201 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
202 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver David Moore #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
203 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
204 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
205 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
206 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
207 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
208 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
209 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
211 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
212 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
213 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
214 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
215 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
216 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
217 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
218 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
219 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
220 / 220

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
