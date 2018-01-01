 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Standouts vs. New Orleans

The Bucs created their own fireworks on New Year’s Eve as there was no shortage of notable performances during their 31-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Jan 01, 2018 at 03:46 AM

**

Wide receiver Mike Evans gets his milestone**
It's been well-publicized by now, but Mike Evans amassed 1,000 yards for his fourth consecutive season to start his career. He becomes just the third player in league history to do so. The milestone came on his last reception during the last drive of the last game of the season; a drama factor befitting of the year Evans and the team as a whole has had. Going into the game, Evans needed 54 yards to get to the 1,000-yard mark and with 1:58 left in the game, he had just 21 of those 54. Quarterback Jameis Winston, fully aware of the feat Evans could accomplish, targeted the 6-foot-5 receiver five of six times at one point during the final drive to push Evans over the edge. It came on a deep pass for 16 yards that pushed the Bucs into New Orleans territory en route to a game-winning touchdown (to which Evans added the two-point conversion grab, just for good measure). Evans finished the season with 1,001 yards and five touchdowns.

The unexpected duo: Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries
Wide receivers Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin were Tampa Bay's first pair of 100+ yard receivers this season. The rookie out of Penn State had seven catches for 111 yards, while Humphries had seven catches for 102 yards. They were each targeted 11 times throughout the night by quarterback Jameis Winston. Godwin got the nod on a deep ball for the game-winning touchdown, as he grabbed the 39-yard pass down the right sideline and ran it in for the score. It was Godwin's first career NFL touchdown. Humphries was consistent all night, even nabbing himself a 43-yard pass from Winston, marking his season-long.

**

Defensive end Ryan Russell making the most of his opportunities**
Defensive end Ryan Russell had the first sack of quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday. He dropped Brees for a seven-yard loss on third-down and three with the Saints right around midfield. It was Russell's second sack in as many games. He was the only pass rusher to get to quarterback Cam Newton in the Bucs' Week 16 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Injuries to the defensive line have led to Russell getting more opportunities as of late and they are opportunities the third-year player took advantage of.

The Bucs' rushing defense stepped up
The Buccaneers held the Saints' two-headed monster to 15 yards apiece in the first half of Sunday's game against New Orleans. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram finished with just 44 and 35 rushing yards, respectively, despite making 22 combined attempts. Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander had a lot to do with that. He registered 11 combined tackles on the day and seemed to be all over the rookie Kamara. The Bucs' defense held the Saints to 92 total rushing yards during the game. New Orleans was 6-for-12 on third down conversions and was limited to a total of 18 first downs in comparison to the Bucs' 28 on the day.

Improvement on third down for the offense
The Buccaneer offense was 13-for-18 on third down during Sunday's game for a success rate of 72 percent. They recorded a total of 28 first downs throughout the day, moving the ball up and down the field and amassing a total of 455 total yards. A key to their success on third downs seemed to be the lack of third-and-long predicaments the Tampa Bay offense found themselves in. Most third down scenarios throughout the game were of just a couple of yards, save for the final drive when third-and-10 turned into fourth-and-10, bringing up one of the most underrated plays of the game.*BONUS mention for Most Underrated Play of the Game:On fourth-and-10 during the Bucs final drive of the game, down 24-23 with the Bucs at their own 5-yard line, no timeouts and the clock winding down, tight end Cameron Brate made arguably the most crucial catch of the night for a 12-yard gain that kept the drive alive. Not only did the drive lead to the game-winning touchdown, a 39-yard score by wide receiver Chris Godwin, it also led to wide receiver Mike Evans getting his chance to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on his season, giving him his aforementioned milestone of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways: Kenneth Gainwell an "Unsung Leader," Jacob Parrish Versatility and Increase in Wide Zone on Offense

On Thursday, Head Coach Todd Bowles dished on what free agent acquisition Kenneth Gainwell brings to the running back room and cornerback Jacob Parrish confirmed his role in the rotation at both nickel and outside corner

news

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels Having a Blast with Bucs

Former Kansas passer Jalon Daniels, signed by the Buccaneers as a rookie free agent after the draft, calls competing at the highest level of football a dream come true and he's clearly enjoying every minute of it

news

Alex Anzalone's Diversified Role in Todd Bowles' Defense

On Thursday following an OTA practice, Alex Anzalone discussed getting a feel for Todd Bowles as a play-caller and his revamped role featuring more coverage reps and blitz opportunities

news

2026 Opponent Preview: Green Bay Packers, Week 4

The Packers will be looking for their seventh playoff berth in eight years in 2026, and they boast a potential MVP candidate at quarterback plus a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the other side

Latest Headlines

Takeaways: Kenneth Gainwell an "Unsung Leader," Jacob Parrish Versatility and Increase in Wide Zone on Offense

On Thursday, Head Coach Todd Bowles dished on what free agent acquisition Kenneth Gainwell brings to the running back room and cornerback Jacob Parrish confirmed his role in the rotation at both nickel and outside corner

Looking Ahead to Mandatory Minicamp: OTA Main Storylines | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the OTAs wrapping up, updates on the team and what to expect heading into next week's Mandatory Minicamp.

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels Having a Blast with Bucs

Former Kansas passer Jalon Daniels, signed by the Buccaneers as a rookie free agent after the draft, calls competing at the highest level of football a dream come true and he's clearly enjoying every minute of it

Photos: Buccaneers 12th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 12th annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure event held at AdventHealth Training Center to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation that took place on Thursday, June 11th, 2026.

Alex Anzalone's Diversified Role in Todd Bowles' Defense

On Thursday following an OTA practice, Alex Anzalone discussed getting a feel for Todd Bowles as a play-caller and his revamped role featuring more coverage reps and blitz opportunities

Photos: 6/11 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs and Buccaneers Legends returning to practice at AdventHealth Training Center on June 11th, 2026.

2026 Opponent Preview: Green Bay Packers, Week 4

The Packers will be looking for their seventh playoff berth in eight years in 2026, and they boast a potential MVP candidate at quarterback plus a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the other side

Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield is a 'True Pro' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media during the final week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs. HC Bowles discussed player participation, transitioning from OTAs to Mandatory Minicamp and the Bucs' annual Cut & Color Funds the Cure event.

Alex Anzalone, Jacob Parrish & More on Defensive Upgrades | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media during the final week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs.

2026 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Vikings, Week 3

The Vikings offense in 2025 was limited by quarterback injuries and ineffectiveness but the team now has a competition at that position plus an already-strong defense that got major reinforcements in the draft

Bucs Dinged One OTA Practice by League Office | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Baker Mayfield Hosts Youth Football Camp, New Season of 'NFL Top 100' Unveiled Monday, June 22 | Bucs Blitz

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hosted a youth football camp to empower the next generation of athletes and the dates for the new season of 'NFL Top 100' were announced

On the Rise in 2026 | S.S. Mailbag

In our latest mailbag, Bucs fans have questions about areas of likely team improvement this season, Emeka Egbuka's prospects in 2026, standout UDFAs and more

Photos: Best of Players' Fashion Arrivals

View the best images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players' fashion arrivals from the 2025 season.

2026 Opponent Preview: Cleveland Browns, Week 2

The Browns have a quarterback competition and a completely revamped offensive line to sort through but also have a new head coach and an array of young skill-position talent

2026 Opponent Preview: Cincinnati Bengals, Week 1

Cincinnati overhauled its defense during the 2026 offseason and with the core trio of Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins should have a very high ceiling on offense

Buccaneers Sign B.T. Potter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed kicker B.T. Potter

Photos: 2026 Buccaneers 11-On Event

View photos for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 11-On event with Nike Football.

Photos: 2026 Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp

View images from the Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp on Friday, June 5th, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center

The Five Highest-Scoring Games in Bucs History

From a surprise blowout in the 1987 season opener to an unforgettable Super Bowl contest to a record-breaking offensive output in Los Angeles, these are the most prolific scoring days in franchise annals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising