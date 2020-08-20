S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence

The thing is, the Buccaneers had a turnover problem in 2019 but they didn't necessarily have a fumbling problem. The Bucs lost 11 fumbles, five fewer than their opponents. Yes, those 11 fumbles had the Bucs ranked tied for 22nd in that department, but five of them belonged to since-departed quarterback Jameis Winston. In fact, seven of the Bucs' 11 lost fumbles from 2019 were by players who are no longer on the team (Peyton Barber and Bobo Wilson had one each). Those three players also were responsible for 16 of the team's 23 fumbles overall (not fumbles lost). And cornerback Jamel Dean was actually charged with a fumble on the very heads-up play he made in Detroit when a punt may or may not have deflected off Justin Watson's hands and Dean tried to dive on the ball at the one-yard line, sending it out of bounds.

But I digress. In addition to those fumbles, the Buccaneers also threw 30 interceptions, all of them by Winston. That gave the Bucs a league-high 41 giveaways. Winston led the NFL in passing yards and set a number of Buccaneer records in 2019, including 33 touchdown tosses. He did a lot of good things in 2019 and over five seasons in Tampa. Still, it's obvious that those 30 interceptions played a big part in the Bucs finishing 7-9 with a team they felt should have been in playoff contention.

So, when Tom Brady was surprisingly available and interested in coming to Tampa, the Buccaneers jumped on that almost too-good-to-be-true opportunity. Among the many things that Brady has been good at throughout his career is protecting the football. His career interception rate of 1.8% is tied for fourth in NFL history, and that's over the course of nearly 10,000 passes. Last year, Brady's Patriots committed 15 turnovers in 16 games, tied for the third-lowest total in the NFL. To parrot a note many others have thrown out there, Brady hasn't thrown 30 interceptions over the last four seasons combined.

So what I'm seeing in camp that makes me think the Bucs will have a reduction in turnovers this year is that guy wearing the orange number 12 jersey. It's as simple as that.

Now, improving on the penalties? That's not anywhere near as simple. The Buccaneers did indeed lead the league with 133 penalties, though that statistic hasn't always been well-correlated with winning and losing. The Saints were close with 120 penalties last year and still went 13-3, for example. Of those 133 penalties, 72 were of the offensive variety, and here again is an area in which Tom Brady might have an effect. Already, multiple teammates have remarked on how much attention he pays to details, not only in regards to his own play but to those around him. The Patriots committed only 49 offensive penalties last year, and Brady's leadership likely had something to do with that. Only two teams committed fewer offensive penalties.

As for the defense, I guess I would just point out that it was a very young group last year. It still it is, but it has had some time to mature and draw tighter as a unit. It's reasonable to think that as all of these young core defenders gather more experience and make their games better that one aspect of that could be cleaner play, leading to fewer penalties.

Of course, neither of those two claims – Brady's influence and the defenders' maturation – is particularly quantifiable, so I don't know how strong those claims are. Otherwise, Joel, I can't tell you that I have seen anything to this point in camp that would qualify as evidence that the team is going to be less penalty-prone in 2020. In fact, one of the few complaints that Arians has had about his team's performance so far is too many penalties caused by Brady's very good hard count, both by the defense and the offense.