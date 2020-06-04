Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 01:38 PM

Expect to See Bucs Offense in A Lot of 12 Personnel says Bruce Arians

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians wants to see his offense utilize all of their personnel groups more in 2020 but says to expect multiple tight ends on the field more often than not.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

191221_KZ_Texans_Bucs_0288
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Told you Bruce Arians uses tight ends.

In a Zoom call on Thursday in which Arians first addressed many of the social issues plaguing the world and where he stands, he also shed some light on what Buccaneers fans can expect to see from the offense in 2020. And despite the reputation Arians may have for not fully utilizing the tight end position, his prediction includes a lot of two tight end sets, called 12 personnel. In fact, that alignment is the Bucs' base package.

"We've always been a huge 12-personnel team – ever since Pittsburgh," Arians said, referencing his time as the Steelers' offensive coordinator. "That's our base offense. If those are the best matchups, then that's what we'll have. Each week is finding out the best matchups."

Indeed, looking back at 2019, though the production might not have been there for guys like O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, their playing time was. Howard was on the field for 782 offensive snaps last season and an additional 78 on special teams – the most in his career. Those 782 snaps were 69% (nice) of the offensive total, meaning Howard was on the field over two thirds of the time for the Buccaneer offense even after missing four games. Comparing that to Howard's prior two seasons, it's still 174 more snaps than his 2017 total where Howard played the same amount of games under notorious tight-end users then-Head Coach Dirk Koetter and then-Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. Brate was used a little more sparingly, playing 38% of the team's offensive snaps as he bounced back from hip surgery during the 2019 offseason.

Last season, the offense spent most of its snaps in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) 57% of the time but the second-most utilized formation was indeed 12 personnel. In fact, Tampa Bay deployed more than one tight end 27% of the time, whether it be 12, 13 or any similar variation. It shows the tight end position was a major component to an offense that had the most passing yards in the league (4,845) and third-most points (458).

"I love 13 [personnel], I love three tight ends out there," Arians added. "We have a package if you don't know how to stop it, it can hurt you."

That's what it's all about, after all. It's about utilizing your best players to outsmart and outplay the opposing defense. With the arrival of one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game in Rob Gronkowski, the tight end unit is now one of Tampa Bay's strongest. Arians said he'll always put the 'best 11' players out on the field and one would have to think Gronk is now one of them. Therefore, seeing an uptick in multiple tight end utilization seems like a natural progression.

It isn't the only personnel group that Arians would like to see more of, either.

"I'd like to see us use some more four wide receiver sets if those guys show up," said Arians. "If you have a really good fourth wide receiver, there are very few [teams with] four good corners and nickels and dimes to come get them."

It's no secret that the Buccaneers boast one of, if not the, best wide receiver tandems in the league in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Both were selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and accounted for a combined 2,490 receiving yards and 17 of their receiving touchdowns, or 51% of the team's total in each.

But after the two elite receivers, the right to the third and fourth receiver spots is ripe for the taking, especially following the departure of Breshad Perriman in free agency this offseason. Will it be third-year receiver Justin Watson to step up? Second-year player Scotty Miller? Newcomer Tyler Johnson? Or someone else on the existing roster? It could even perhaps be a veteran that both Arians and General Manager Jason Licht are leaving a few spots open for as the team enters training camp later next month.

"I think we can get better at utilizing all our personnel groups," said Arians. "Eleven is kind of the standard in the league now but I'm really anxious to see the third, fourth, fifth receivers fight it out for that spot. But I know 12 personnel, we've got that for sure."

Related Content

Super Bowl or Bust for the Tom Brady-led Bucs, says NFL.com
news

Super Bowl or Bust for the Tom Brady-led Bucs, says NFL.com

NFL.com's Adam Rank says the Buccaneers are built to win and nothing less than the Super Bowl would be a success.
Continuity 'Encouraging' for Bucs Defense According to DC Todd Bowles
news

Continuity 'Encouraging' for Bucs Defense According to DC Todd Bowles

Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is returning mostly the same group of players on his side of the ball for 2020 and while that's encouraging amid the current climate, he knows it's not a guarantee of success.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-35. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Named Best WR Duo Entering 2020

Bleacher Report released a list of the top wide receiver duos across the league and will you take a look at who tops it?
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
news

Tom Brady Hits Highlight but Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Take Home 'The Match' Win

After a rough front nine, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and partner Phil Mickelson turned up the heat on Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, but fell just one-stroke shy of the win.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. Denver won 30-24 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

How to Watch, Live Stream: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning in 'The Match'

We finally are getting some live sports (and for a good cause) as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson square off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods for another round of 'The Match' for coronavirus relief on Sunday, May 24.
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his Top 100 players for 2020 and six Buccaneers make the cut with two more as honorable mentions.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Drew Brees during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

The Buccaneers defense will take on seven of the top 10 passing offenses from 2019 this coming season.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Shares Story Behind New Number 23 …and It's Not What You Think

The Bucs' second-year corner switched his number this offseason from 26 to 23 and the reasoning is all about family.

Advertising