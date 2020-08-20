Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will Bucs Get 2015 Rob Gronkowski?

Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks Rob Gronkowski is moving like he did four or five years ago and the un-retired tight end doesn't think he needs to be limited at all

Aug 20, 2020 at 01:15 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

When Rob Gronkowski retired from the New England Patriots after the 2018 season, he spoke about "the grind." He talked about the abuse his body had taken over nine NFL seasons, and how hard it was "to be where you want to be in everyday life" when you are taking hit after hit. His decision to hang up the cleats came after a season in which he had been limited by injuries to 13 games, and limited within those games to his lowest per-game yardage average since his rookie year.

The 2018 Rob Gronkowski was still a very good NFL tight end; he still ranked sixth in the league in receiving yards per game at the position. Still, it's fair to say that the 2018 Gronkowski wasn't as dominant as, say, the 2014 or 2015 Gronkowski. Across those two seasons, the Patriots star racked up exactly 2,300 receiving yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,100 yards and hit double digits in touchdowns in both campaigns. Amazingly, neither of those seasons ranks as the best of his career, but either one would serve as the best season for almost every other tight end in that decade.

So would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who traded for Gronkowski after the big man came out of retirement for a chance to play with Tom Brady again, be happy to add the 2018 version to their tight end stable. For sure. Would they be ecstatic to get something close to 2014 or 2015 Gronkowski. Oh yes.

Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks the outcome will be more like the latter.

"No similarities at all [to 2018 Gronkowski]," said Arians on Thursday. "He looks like he was five or six years ago, before all the injuries. The back surgeries have healed, so he's had a year of healing. He looks to me like he was five or six years ago."

Gronkowski, taking part in a Zoom media session a little bit after Arians had done the same, chuckled when he heard those words. Not because he thought Arians was off the mark, but because the coach's most recent comments about him were aimed more at how Gronkowski was handling the Florida heat and humidity after a decade in a more forgiving clime. Arians said Gronkowski was in "New England shape" and still had to adjust to the more oppressive Florida practices.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 20

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Linebacker Noah Dawkins #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Linebacker Noah Dawkins #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 and Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 and Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 and Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 and Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 71

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 15 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Gronkowski didn't mind that good-natured ribbing and he felt even better about Arians' assessment of where he was from a health and athleticism standpoint.

"I'll take that," he said. "I'll take that compliment for sure. I'm feeling good out there. My body feels good. That's why I came back to the game and that's how I want to be moving. I want to be moving like how I was back in the day. No doubt about that."

The Florida weather may have been a bit of a shock but it hasn't given Gronkowski second thoughts about returning to the game. He said he had "no regrets," and that he can feel everything coming back to him day by day.

"I feel like I'm supposed to be here," he said. "That's definitely in the past and I'm here to play football now. I'm glad to be here. Going out there and just playing ball – it feels good. Let me tell you, the first couple practices, it definitely felt weird. The game was really fast when I first got out there again. The defense felt really fast. As time goes on and as the days go on, I feel better about myself being out there. My confidence keeps going up, the game is slowing down, I'm starting to pick up the offense more. But overall, it's going good. I have so much more to work on and so much more to improve on, but I am really glad to be here."

Because Gronkowski is joining a tight end corps that already includes such strong options as O.J. Howard and Cam Brate – not to mention good depth behind them – the Buccaneers don't have to rely on him on every snap. If they want to limit his action somewhat to keep him fresh throughout the season, they can. But Gronkowski, who says he used to playing virtually every snap, doesn't see that as necessary.

"I'm not even thinking about that," he said. "I'll play the whole entire game if I have to. It's up to the coaches the amount of playing time I get. It's up to the coaches the amount of reps I get. I just listen to my coach every single practice. Whenever he puts me in, he puts me in. Whenever he takes me out, he takes me out. Whenever he puts Juice in, Cam in, whoever in and takes me out, it's all up to the coaches. They make that call and it's up to me whenever I'm in there to go make the plays, go make the blocks."

Arians added that the Buccaneers would be "playing every game to win," suggesting that they wouldn't be trying to 'save' Gronkowski for later in the season. Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel thinks the issue of keeping Gronkowski fresh has more to do with practice than Sundays.

"I think the biggest thing you've got to watch about him getting out there is he wants to take every rep," said Christophel. "To make sure we keep his body as close to being in shape as he can but not giving him so many reps that we wear him down, I think that's the biggest thing."

Christophel said most of what he has seen on pre-Buccaneers Gronkowski has been on tape, so he's recently witnessed peak Gronk in action. If he's seeing something similar on the practice field now, that's a good sign.

"Comparing him to five more years ago … he's doing some really good things in practice and he's running around really well. I think the most amazing thing about Gronk is that as big of a guy he is, he's athletic. He can do a lot of things. He's got some quick-twitch movements. Everything that you've seen being in the league and seeing him play, getting to watch him on film, getting to watch him on television – I think the most important thing is it matters to him. He loves it. He has fun. He loves to play the game and he has fun out there, but it matters to him."

The last time Gronkowski was on the field for the Patriots, he was playing with a brace that covered most of his right arm. The rejuvenated Gronkowski has lost that impediment, too.

"All the above, and he doesn't have a gigantic elbow brace on," said Arians. "He's moving, he's running fast again. He's got great body control. The stiffness I saw at the end of his career with all the injuries looks like it's gone."

Related Content

Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers put the pads back on and here are the best quotes about the tight ends and safeties from today's media availability with players like Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. 
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 

The Florida humidity isn't putting a damper on the physicality or intensity of Bucs practiced as the team put the pads back on for Day Eight.
Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating
news

Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating

The Buccaneers depth at the safety position has set up an intriguing competition in training camp, and it could also lead to some new defensive packages in the fall
S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence
news

S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence

This week, Bucs fans have questions about turnover reduction, Antoine Winfield, John Franklin and more
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7

The Bucs got a break from pads as they moved indoors for the first time on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 8 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Devin White Sets Lofty Goals for 2020

Second-year Bucs linebacker Devin White thinks he's capable of putting up some big numbers in 2020, and in the process helping the team to another goal that was inspired by Lavonte David
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 07, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 5 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

The Bucs' number one receiver is coming off a Pro Bowl year, but he's still focused on bettering himself and his unit going into the 2020 season.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6

The second-straight day of pads made for a good 'ebb-and-flow' between the offense and defense, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.
Scotty Miller Focuses on Connection with Tom Brady
news

Scotty Miller Focuses on Connection with Tom Brady

Second-year wideout Scotty Miller things he'll be in a "good spot" to grab more playing time in 2020 if he can get on the same page as legendary quarterback Tom Brady
The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up

Not only did we get to hear from some of the Bucs' receivers today, national outlets had some high praise for the group. Plus, what happened in camp the past few days and how a unit on the other side of the ball is drawing its own fair share of praise.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 5
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 5

The pads are on! The pads are on!

Advertising