Will Bucs Get 2015 Rob Gronkowski?

Because Gronkowski is joining a tight end corps that already includes such strong options as O.J. Howard and Cam Brate – not to mention good depth behind them – the Buccaneers don't have to rely on him on every snap. If they want to limit his action somewhat to keep him fresh throughout the season, they can. But Gronkowski, who says he used to playing virtually every snap, doesn't see that as necessary.

"I'm not even thinking about that," he said. "I'll play the whole entire game if I have to. It's up to the coaches the amount of playing time I get. It's up to the coaches the amount of reps I get. I just listen to my coach every single practice. Whenever he puts me in, he puts me in. Whenever he takes me out, he takes me out. Whenever he puts Juice in, Cam in, whoever in and takes me out, it's all up to the coaches. They make that call and it's up to me whenever I'm in there to go make the plays, go make the blocks."

Arians added that the Buccaneers would be "playing every game to win," suggesting that they wouldn't be trying to 'save' Gronkowski for later in the season. Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel thinks the issue of keeping Gronkowski fresh has more to do with practice than Sundays.

"I think the biggest thing you've got to watch about him getting out there is he wants to take every rep," said Christophel. "To make sure we keep his body as close to being in shape as he can but not giving him so many reps that we wear him down, I think that's the biggest thing."

Christophel said most of what he has seen on pre-Buccaneers Gronkowski has been on tape, so he's recently witnessed peak Gronk in action. If he's seeing something similar on the practice field now, that's a good sign.

"Comparing him to five more years ago … he's doing some really good things in practice and he's running around really well. I think the most amazing thing about Gronk is that as big of a guy he is, he's athletic. He can do a lot of things. He's got some quick-twitch movements. Everything that you've seen being in the league and seeing him play, getting to watch him on film, getting to watch him on television – I think the most important thing is it matters to him. He loves it. He has fun. He loves to play the game and he has fun out there, but it matters to him."

The last time Gronkowski was on the field for the Patriots, he was playing with a brace that covered most of his right arm. The rejuvenated Gronkowski has lost that impediment, too.