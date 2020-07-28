Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 03:51 PM

Arians: Tom Brady is 'Ahead of the Curve' in Mastering Bucs Offense

Head Coach Bruce Arians gave insight on Tuesday to how well new quarterback Tom Brady has adapted to his new home – and his new system – along with what his biggest concern is right now ahead of a very unorthodox preseason.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200511_MM_Bucs_Brady_0688 (1)
Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Twenty years in the National Football League is good for something. In Bucs quarterback Tom Brady﻿'s case, it's good for adapting to a brand new team amid very unconventional circumstances. He was handed the Bucs' playbook following his signing with the team in March and quite literally ran with it, wasting no time in getting to know the ins and outs of his new offense and killing two birds with one stone as he rallied his teammates around him for player-led offseason workouts.

These 'practices' were entirely on Brady's own accord, as the NFL prohibits any coaching or instruction during that time period. It was a 'hey, here's the playbook, do what you want with it' type of situation. But Brady made the most of it from what Head Coach Bruce Arians, who met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday, heard.

"We really had no communication, we couldn't film it or anything like that," Arians said of the workouts. "I didn't really have a lot of conversation with Tom other than that there was a good turnout and they were getting a lot of things done. It was a good team-building experience. It doesn't replace practice but it's the closest thing you can get."

The Bucs, and every other team across the league, missed more than 400 reps worth of Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, which didn't take place this offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. It can be hard for any new player to get adjusted to their new team, with young players especially being at the biggest disadvantage as they try to get themselves acclimated to playing at the next level.

Enter Brady's two decades of experience.

"He's way ahead of the curve," said Arians of how Brady has grasped his and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich's system. "He's a very bright guy. The terminology was the big thing and as we now get together, starting tomorrow, we'll start to collaborate a little bit more. I think he's in a great spot right now as far as that goes."

That's been the key word since getting Brady this offseason. Arians has always approached his quarterbacks with an open mind, understanding that if they are running plays they like, the entire offense benefits. It's a total collaborative effort. Arians isn't trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. But especially with a shortened offseason and unorthodox preseason, there may be more bending on both sides to arrive at a final product.

"It's a dual thing," said Arians. "Him learning what we do. Me learning what he likes. Meeting in the middle and doing a lot of different things but I'm not going to ask the other 21 guys to learn something new when they've already had a good year and good experiences in the offense."

The Bucs offense finished with the most yards through the air of any team in 2019 behind two 1,000-yard receivers in both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin﻿. They had the third-most offensive yards of any kind and they've only bolstered their offensive arsenal this offseason. They added Brady's favorite target for nine of his years in New England in tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, who came out of retirement to join him with the Bucs. That should elevate the play of two other productive tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate﻿, too. Simply put, Brady will have perhaps his strongest supporting cast ever around him – and in an extraordinarily potent offense at that.

It's enough to get anyone excited but the transition has just begun as the Bucs begin quarterback school this week. It'll give Brady his first chance to get on the Bucs' practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center and alleviate his chief concern heading into an uncertain 2020 season.

"I think his big concern is having no live reps up until now," said Arians of Brady. "Missing those reps in the spring, especially against a defense like ours where he's going to see multiple looks all the time.

"And just getting into game shape and getting that reaction time down. I think he'll know where to go with the ball. It's just a matter of us putting him in enough situations – full speed situations – that he's ready to play a game."

Related Content

Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center
news

Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center

The two groups are the first to be welcomed inside the building as they undergo physicals to mark their start of 2020 training camp.
Camp Countdown: Hardest Absence to Overcome
news

Camp Countdown: Hardest Absence to Overcome

At some point, every NFL team has to get by without a key contributor or two, and today we're wondering what would be the most difficult such absence for Tampa Bay to weather in 2020.
Camp Countdown: Fastest Start
news

Camp Countdown: Fastest Start

We talked about who may face the biggest challenge heading into the 2020 season, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but now let's flip the coin. Which unit could get off to the fastest start in camp?
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Lavonte David Named to 2020 NFL Top 100 List

In the first of the three-night special, the NFL unveiled its Top 100 players as voted on by players and coaches across the league and David becomes the first of five Bucs to make the list.
NFL-NFLPA Reach Agreement Allowing On-Time Start to Training Camp
news

NFL-NFLPA Reach Agreement Allowing On-Time Start to Training Camp

The agreement on amendments to the CBA due to COVID-19 gives the go-ahead for teams across the league to open training camps on time.
2020 Buccaneers Offseason Recap
news

2020 Buccaneers Offseason Recap

Who stayed, who went and who is now wearing the (new) red and pewter.
Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge
news

Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge

The pandemic-altered landscape of training camp and the start of the 2020 NFL season will bring new tests to everyone involved, but some players on the Bucs roster will face steeper challenges.
Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions
news

Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions

Rookies are scheduled to report today after a very unconventional offseason. Who will have the smoothest transition among the Bucs' 2020 draft picks at the next level?
Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch
news

Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch

With training camp just around the corner and players eventually returning to the practice field, we're counting down the days to football with 10 burning questions about the Bucs and their upcoming camp.
Give Me Five: A Bucs Starting Five
news

Give Me Five: A Bucs Starting Five

With the NBA now settling into their bubble in Orlando, that got us thinking – if you had to draft a starting five from the Bucs' current roster, who would you choose? That's the question Scott Smith answers in today's edition of Give Me Five.
Give Me Five: 'Surprise' Predictions for the Bucs' 2020 Season
news

Give Me Five: 'Surprise' Predictions for the Bucs' 2020 Season

As our 'list with a twist' series continues, Carmen Vitali is tasked with impressing Buccaneer fans with a list of realistic but previously unvoiced predictions for the upcoming season

Advertising