Arians: Tom Brady is 'Ahead of the Curve' in Mastering Bucs Offense

The Bucs, and every other team across the league, missed more than 400 reps worth of Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, which didn't take place this offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. It can be hard for any new player to get adjusted to their new team, with young players especially being at the biggest disadvantage as they try to get themselves acclimated to playing at the next level.

Enter Brady's two decades of experience.

"He's way ahead of the curve," said Arians of how Brady has grasped his and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich's system. "He's a very bright guy. The terminology was the big thing and as we now get together, starting tomorrow, we'll start to collaborate a little bit more. I think he's in a great spot right now as far as that goes."

That's been the key word since getting Brady this offseason. Arians has always approached his quarterbacks with an open mind, understanding that if they are running plays they like, the entire offense benefits. It's a total collaborative effort. Arians isn't trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. But especially with a shortened offseason and unorthodox preseason, there may be more bending on both sides to arrive at a final product.