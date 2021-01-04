Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Lock in Five Seed, Will Visit NFCE Champ

The Buccaneers improved to 11-5 with Sunday's win over Atlanta and clinched the fifth spot in the NFC playoff standings, thus earning a first-round trip to either New Jersey or Washington, D.C. next weekend

Jan 03, 2021 at 07:43 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

201127_KZ_Practice_002

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday locked them into a visit to the champions of the NFC East in the opening round of the playoffs. On Sunday, the NFL announced that the Buccaneers' first-round game will be played on the evening of Saturday, January 9, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. However, as of the end of the afternoon games on Sunday, Tampa Bay still had two possible destinations for that Saturday contest.

Tampa Bay's victory gave them a final 11-5 regular-season record in 2020, matching the second-highest win total in franchise history. It also secured the top Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff field, which is the fifth seed overall. The first round of playoffs pits the fifth seed against the fourth seed, the sixth against the third and the seventh against the second. The top-seeded team is the only one that gets a first-round bye.

As the fifth seed, the Bucs will play the fourth-ranked team of the four division winners, which was going to be the East champ no matter which teams won in Week 17. The New York Giants decided part of the equation by beating the Dallas Cowboys in the early afternoon on Sunday. The Giants will win the division if Washington loses to Philadelphia on Sunday night in the 256th and final game of the regular season. If Washington wins, it will take the division crown.

Thus, the Buccaneers will not know until the conclusion of Sunday's night game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, whether their first trip of the 2020 postseason will be to New Jersey or Washington, D.C.

Related Content

news

On to the Dance! Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

The Buccaneers secured a postseason berth with their win in Detroit on Sunday, marking their first chance to chase another Super Bowl title since 2007

Advertising