Bucs Lock in Five Seed, Will Visit NFCE Champ

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday locked them into a visit to the champions of the NFC East in the opening round of the playoffs. On Sunday, the NFL announced that the Buccaneers' first-round game will be played on the evening of Saturday, January 9, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. However, as of the end of the afternoon games on Sunday, Tampa Bay still had two possible destinations for that Saturday contest.

Tampa Bay's victory gave them a final 11-5 regular-season record in 2020, matching the second-highest win total in franchise history. It also secured the top Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff field, which is the fifth seed overall. The first round of playoffs pits the fifth seed against the fourth seed, the sixth against the third and the seventh against the second. The top-seeded team is the only one that gets a first-round bye.

As the fifth seed, the Bucs will play the fourth-ranked team of the four division winners, which was going to be the East champ no matter which teams won in Week 17. The New York Giants decided part of the equation by beating the Dallas Cowboys in the early afternoon on Sunday. The Giants will win the division if Washington loses to Philadelphia on Sunday night in the 256th and final game of the regular season. If Washington wins, it will take the division crown.