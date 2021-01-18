Bucs Head to Green Bay Seeking Super Bowl Berth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 playoff journey has already gone through Landover, Maryland and New Orleans, Louisiana. Now, after defeating the Saints, 30-20, on Sunday in a Divisional Playoff game at the Superdome, the Buccaneers will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. The ultimate goal is to win a spot in Super Bowl LV and seek the second league title in franchise history.

In the process, the Buccaneers could become the first team to play a Super Bowl on its home field, as Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium. First, however, comes the Battle of the Bays as the two former NFC Central Division foes square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 24, with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.