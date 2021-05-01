Buccaneers Trade Up, Select Jaelon Darden with the 129th Pick

Head Coach Bruce Arians said the Buccaneers' focus on Saturday would be role players who could be core special teams players for the Bucs headed into 2021 and fittingly, with their first pick of Day Three, they took wide receiver Jaelon Darden out of North Texas - and they executed a trade up with the Seattle Seahawks to do it.

Darden has experience not only as a slot receiver but as a kick returner as well. In the 2020 season, he was the Mean Green's featured pass catcher, nabbing 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2019, he returned 16 punts for 108 yards. As a freshman, he took one to the house, returning 10 total kicks for 119 yards.

He finished as the Mean Green's all time leader in career receptions with 230, receiving yards with 2,782 and receiving touchdowns with 38.