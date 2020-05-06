Wednesday, May 06, 2020 04:45 PM

Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up

We examine if the Bucs’ offense has too many weapons after NFL Research did some digging. Plus, what Gronk has to say about retaining his 24/7 WWE title.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-4.6

-Apparently, NFL research is begging the question of if the Bucs have too much star power on offense. File that under things I didn't ever think I'd see.

With the amount of Pro Bowl selections among offensive players as the qualifier, the Bucs now stand at 23 – quarterback Tom Brady counting for a whopping 14 of those all-star nods. NFL Research then looked at teams with a similar amount of success and what the result of their seasons were.

There was the 2001 Raiders, who lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. That offense, coached by quarterback guru Jon Gruden, had Rich Gannon at quarterback and Jerry Rice at wide receiver. Like Brady, Rice accounted for a large majority of those 23 Pro Bowl nods having been selected to 12 already by that point.

Then there was the 1997 Cowboys, who had Troy Aikman at quarterback throwing to Michael Irvin and handing off to Emmitt Smith. Between those three and few others, there were 22 Pro Bowl nods among them. Primetime Deion Sanders and Darren Woodson were also on that team – not that they helped out the offense Pro Bowl numbers, but that just goes to show how stacked they were.

The 2013 Atlanta Falcons also had 22 Pro Bowl selections on their offense, who still had quarterback Matt Ryan at the time. Ryan had tight end Tony Gonzalez and wide receiver Roddy White to throw to at the time. Gonzalez had already collected 13 Pro Bowls by that point and earned another one that season.

-Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski, introduced as the "Idiotic Genius" by his brother (so it's ok) was on the Gronk'd Up podcast, hosted by that same brother Chris, to talk about now being a member of the Buccaneers.

Before getting to Rob's transition to the Sunshine State, the bros took a detour and talked about Rob's current WWE 24/7 title, which Rob calls one of the most 'legendary honors' he's ever held. This is coming from a three-time Super Bowl champ, by the way. The way the 24/7 title works is that it can be challenged at any time, by anyone, as long as a referee is present. That gave Rob some ideas…

"Imagine coming out of the meeting room, I'm like looking to my left in the hallway coming out of the tight end room," Rob said. "Looking to the right to make sure no one else is out of meetings yet and all of a sudden, I think I'm in the clear and I start walking down the hallway because other players are in their meetings and all of a sudden Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow, takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ. That would be legendary. I would be honored to lose to him."

Imagine.

-The Bucs were named one of NFL's top five offenses by NFL.com. Chris Wesseling broke down position groups by grades and formulated a top 10 list of NFL offenses. The Bucs came in right at number five. Bucs quarterbacks, led by 20-year veteran Tom Brady, received a 'B' grade. Tampa Bay's receiving corps earned an A+, because how could any offense with both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on it receive anything less? The tight ends were also roped into the group, adding guys like Rob Gronkowski to the mix.

Here's exactly what Wesseling has to say.

"5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback: B | Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin

If Brady goes down, the suddenly swank Bucs can kiss their ballyhooed coming-out party goodbye. If Brady stays healthy, we'll have a better idea how much his skills have eroded after languishing last season in a broken offense with precious little playmaking ability at his disposal. I don't buy the trendy notion that the 42-year-old has seen no noticeable drop off in arm strength and mobility. His passes outside the numbers tend to dive at the catch point, and he's too often a sitting duck in the face of pressure. That said, he has mastered situational football and maintains a preternatural feel for attacking the right area of the field at just the right moment. As the roster stands now, this is among the most talented pass-catching groups of his storied career.

Backfield: B- | Ronald Jones, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Dare Ogunbowale, Raymond Calais

Jones was one of the most improved runners in the league last season, exploding through holes and breaking a slew of tackles. The problem is pass protection, a task he wasn't trusted to perform with aplomb while Jameis Winston was under center. Now that Brady is running the show, that role takes on added responsibility for a quarterback with a long line of expert chip-blockers from Kevin Faulk to Danny Woodhead to James White. Vaughn is an interesting flier as a third-down pick, but don't be surprised if a savvy veteran is brought in to round out this group.

Receiving corps: A+ | Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski (TE), O.J. Howard (TE), Cam Brate (TE), Tyler Johnson, Scott Miller, Justin Watson

There were weeks last season when Evans made a run at Saints record-breaker Michael Thomas as the most dangerous big receiver in football. There were other weeks when Godwin made a run at Evans as the best all-around receiver on the roster. There may not be a better one-two punch out there. What can we expect from Gronkowski, fresh out of the WWE's squared circle? For the bulk of the 2018 season, he was outplayed by new teammate Howard, who was well on his way to a Pro Bowl berth of his own before a foot injury ended the younger tight end's season in November. With yet another Lombardi Trophy on the line, though, Gronkowski came through with game-changing plays against the Chiefs and Rams in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII.

Offensive line: B- | Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs, Joe Haeg, Josh Wells

This will be an interesting experiment, watching Brady behind an offensive line that too often had Winston scrambling into and out of trouble. Although Marpet is a top-tier guard and Wirfs is loaded with potential at right tackle, the other three positions tend to be hit-or-miss depending on the competition level."

Related Content

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster
Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin needs your help in sharing stories of 'unsung heroes' during the Coronavirus crisis and wide receiver Mike Evans is excited for what Tom Brady means for him and Bucs fans in the Bay.
Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up
news

Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 NFL schedule is scheduled to be released this week. Plus, the Bucs' offense draws comparison to an undefeated Patriots' team, how stacked Tampa Bay's TE room is about to be & who the Bucs signed as undrafted free agents.
Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up
news

Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up

Why Pro Football Focus named Tyler Johnson one of the 10 most underrated gems of the 2020 draft class and what major award Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could take home this season. Also, Brady's 'All-In' experience nets largest amount in auction and a few things General Manager Jason Licht addressed on a call with Bucs Season Pass Members.
Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up
news

Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up

In his only mock draft of 2020, Peter King has the Bucs taking Javon Kinlaw at No. 14. Plus, the NFL announces more interactive draft plans as the Bucs announce confirmed guests to their virtual draft party.
Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up
news

Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady isn't done in his COVID-19 relief efforts and Tampa Bay got three first-round talents out of the 2019 draft, according to one outlet.
Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up

The NFL Draft has gone digital this year and GM Jason Licht let the media into just how he and his staff will be operating remotely next week. Plus, both QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans make significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Bay Area.
Tom Brady Opens Up on the Howard Stern Show | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady Opens Up on the Howard Stern Show | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers quarterback spent over two hours speaking to Howard Stern in what may be his most revealing interview ever.

Advertising