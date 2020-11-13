What's Different with Carolina & Blinding Lights Coming to Raymond James Stadium | Carmen Catches Up

Well, that's simply put, isn't it? That's been the harsh reality for some games this year, though far less than in years past, admittedly. That's just football. There are some highs and there are some lows. The Bucs are unfortunately in a bit of a valley after last week's performance and are now looking to get out of it with this matchup in Charlotte.

"It's just work," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of what it will take for the team to bounce back. "I think there's a word that Tom [Brady] uses all the time – continuity. The more we can work together [and] the more we can be in those situations and learn from each other, the better. Obviously you don't want to be in the situation that we were in Sunday night, but we can learn. We're getting better piece-by-piece. I know after a game like that it [doesn't] look like you did anything right because it feels that way, but we'll learn from this [and] we'll move on. That's all we can really do is just continue doing the things that we're doing and just try to continue doing them at a high level."