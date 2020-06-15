Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 11:41 AM

Bucs Coaches Return to AdventHealth Training Center

Head Coach Bruce Arians and his staff returned to the facility on Monday morning, which looked a little different from the last time they were there.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The boys (and girls) are back in town... At least for a bit. Head Coach Bruce Arians and his staff returned to AdventHealth Training Center on Monday morning for the first time since mid-March. This time though, there were quite a few changes and additions compared to just a few months ago. The Buccaneers formed a COVID-19 Infection Response team that worked to outfit the facility in a way that limits the spread of the virus using guidelines recommended by the CDC and the league as a whole.

Coaches were greeted with safety kits upon pulling into the parking lot. Each bag contained things like masks, which each coach had to wear in order to enter the building, hand sanitizer, gloves and health questionnaires to be filled out daily.

PHOTOS: Bucs Coaching Staff Returns to AdventHealth Training Center 

View photos of the Buccaneers coaching staff returning to AdventHealth Training Center on Monday morning.

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
1 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
2 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
3 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
4 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
5 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
6 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
7 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
8 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
9 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
10 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
11 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
12 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
13 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
14 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
15 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
16 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
17 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
18 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
19 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
20 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
21 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center
22 / 22

Coaches arriving at the AdventHealth Training Center

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Right inside their specified entrance was an automated temperature check station. Standing in front of a machine, each coach's temperature was scanned. Anything above 100.4 was not allowed inside or would need to be re-scanned after a specified waiting period.

Some hallways are now one-way, elevator and break room capacity is limited and there are signs and markers everywhere to ensure social distancing measures are taken. Coaches must keep their doors closed if they want to take their masks off while in their office, which is a stark contrast to how BA's staff normally operates. The open-door policy Arians has talked about before breeds collaboration. That has now become a bit more challenging.

Meetings that would take place in normal conference rooms now take place in the team meeting room to allow coaches to physically distance themselves from each other.

But other than all those differences, the work remains largely the same. There is still film to be watched and plays to be drawn up in preparation for a season that will also look largely different than the last. The only thing to do is to be prepared as best you can, which is the focus going forward for the staff.

Related Content

Carlton Davis: Defensive Comfort Level Should Lead to More Interceptions in 2020
news

Carlton Davis: Defensive Comfort Level Should Lead to More Interceptions in 2020

The third-year corner and his unit have remained in contact this offseason and believe that the comfort they now have in the current system will translate into more takeaways in 2020. 
Bucs Players Take Action, Collaborate with Community Leaders to Effect Change
news

Bucs Players Take Action, Collaborate with Community Leaders to Effect Change

Four Buccaneers took it upon themselves to have a meaningful dialogue with elected officials to help the Tampa Bay community take action against racial injustice.
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Replace Blake High School Football Equipment After Fire
news

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Replace Blake High School Football Equipment After Fire

With the help of the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation was able to replace the Blake High School football program's equipment after it was lost in a storage fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Expect to See Bucs Offense in A Lot of 12 Personnel says Bruce Arians
news

Expect to See Bucs Offense in A Lot of 12 Personnel says Bruce Arians

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians wants to see his offense utilize all of their personnel groups more in 2020 but says to expect multiple tight ends on the field more often than not.
Super Bowl or Bust for the Tom Brady-led Bucs, says NFL.com
news

Super Bowl or Bust for the Tom Brady-led Bucs, says NFL.com

NFL.com's Adam Rank says the Buccaneers are built to win and nothing less than the Super Bowl would be a success.
Continuity 'Encouraging' for Bucs Defense According to DC Todd Bowles
news

Continuity 'Encouraging' for Bucs Defense According to DC Todd Bowles

Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is returning mostly the same group of players on his side of the ball for 2020 and while that's encouraging amid the current climate, he knows it's not a guarantee of success.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-35. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Named Best WR Duo Entering 2020

Bleacher Report released a list of the top wide receiver duos across the league and will you take a look at who tops it?
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
news

Tom Brady Hits Highlight but Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Take Home 'The Match' Win

After a rough front nine, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and partner Phil Mickelson turned up the heat on Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, but fell just one-stroke shy of the win.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.

Advertising