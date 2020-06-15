Bucs Coaches Return to AdventHealth Training Center

Right inside their specified entrance was an automated temperature check station. Standing in front of a machine, each coach's temperature was scanned. Anything above 100.4 was not allowed inside or would need to be re-scanned after a specified waiting period.

Some hallways are now one-way, elevator and break room capacity is limited and there are signs and markers everywhere to ensure social distancing measures are taken. Coaches must keep their doors closed if they want to take their masks off while in their office, which is a stark contrast to how BA's staff normally operates. The open-door policy Arians has talked about before breeds collaboration. That has now become a bit more challenging.

Meetings that would take place in normal conference rooms now take place in the team meeting room to allow coaches to physically distance themselves from each other.