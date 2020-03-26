Bucs Jump Seven Spots in NFL.com Offseason Power Rankings

Brady was introduced in a conference call on Tuesday as General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians raved about the veteran signal caller. Licht said more than what Brady has already accomplished, it was his leadership abilities that made him their first choice and top priority at the quarterback position this offseason.

News surfaced days after Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots after 20 years. It was a shock that sent waves throughout an eventful free agency across the league. The fact that he's ended up in Tampa Bay, with a brand new team loaded with so many weapons brings an entirely new experience for the GOAT for the first time in his professional career.