Bucs Jump Seven Spots in NFL.com Offseason Power Rankings

Sometimes things are just pretty perfect. As Tampa Bay made the biggest move of the NFL offseason in landing quarterback Tom Brady, they became one of the most intriguing teams to follow heading into the 2020 season. It also arguably made them instant contenders.
NFL.com agrees. Originally sitting in the No. 19 spot on the last edition of offseason power rankings, the Bucs jumped seven spots to land at... No. 12.
"Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," writes Dan Hanzus. "It's the biggest free-agent move in the history of the franchise, and it instantly makes the Bucs one of the most compelling teams in the NFL. It was the rare perfect move in free agency: Brady gets a two-year deal for not obscene money (two years and $50 million, with $9 million in incentives) to bring his unmatched experience and leadership to town."
Brady was introduced in a conference call on Tuesday as General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians raved about the veteran signal caller. Licht said more than what Brady has already accomplished, it was his leadership abilities that made him their first choice and top priority at the quarterback position this offseason.
News surfaced days after Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots after 20 years. It was a shock that sent waves throughout an eventful free agency across the league. The fact that he's ended up in Tampa Bay, with a brand new team loaded with so many weapons brings an entirely new experience for the GOAT for the first time in his professional career.
"Brady will enter Week 1 at 43 years old, but he's never been this motivated, and he'll have star players to throw the ball to," Hanzus wrote. "This should be fun."