Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select OLB Joe Tryon with 32nd Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the pass rusher from Washington with the last pick of the first round.

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:03 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

(Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Tampa Bay was in a unique position on Thursday night, waiting all the way until pick 32 to make their first selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. With that pick, after a run on offensive players and some unconventional defensive picks toward the bottom of the round, the Bucs decided on ﻿Joe Tryon﻿, an outside linebacker out of the University of Washington.

Tryon was one of the players this past season that made the decision to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was likely made easier by the fact that he proved much of what he needed to in the 2019 season alone. In fact, Tryon was lauded as a preseason All American by multiple outlets heading into 2020 due to his production. In 13 games at the University of Washington, he managed 41 total tackles, 12.5 of which were for loss and 8.0 sacks.

Tryon now joins the ranks of ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ and ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ in the Bucs' outside linebacking corps to bolster the edge rotation. And he's already familiar with one player on the Buccaneers: fellow former Dawg ﻿Vita Vea﻿.

Photos of OLB Joe Tryon | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Washington OLB Joe Tryon, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The University of Washington football team plays Hawaii on September 13, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
1 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays Hawaii on September 13, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Seattle. Utah won 33-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
2 / 37

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Seattle. Utah won 33-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Joe Tryon runs through a drill during a team football practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
3 / 37

Washington's Joe Tryon runs through a drill during a team football practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 37

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 37

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) is sacked by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 37

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) is sacked by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 37

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 / 37

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 / 37

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Seattle. Washington won 31-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
10 / 37

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Seattle. Washington won 31-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
11 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

EUGENE, OREGON -- FBS: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Oregon Ducks. Oregon Ducks top rival Washington Huskies 30-27, in an instant college football classic. Photo: Alika Jenner
12 / 37

EUGENE, OREGON -- FBS: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Oregon Ducks.

Oregon Ducks top rival Washington Huskies 30-27, in an instant college football classic.

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/© 2018 Alika Jenner Photography
The University of Washington football team plays Boise State University in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
13 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays Boise State University in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

University of Washington Athletics Department
14 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
15 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, reaches for the ball during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
16 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, reaches for the ball during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
17 / 37

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
18 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, makes a catch during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
19 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, makes a catch during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
20 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, pauses between drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
21 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, pauses between drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, hits a blocking sled during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
22 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, hits a blocking sled during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
23 / 37

University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
24 / 37

University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
University of Washington Athletics Department
25 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

University of Washington Huskies vs. California football, Saturday September 7, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
26 / 37

University of Washington Huskies vs. California football, Saturday September 7, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
The University of Washington football team plays Oregon on October 19, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund /Red Box Pictures)
27 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays Oregon on October 19, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund /Red Box Pictures)

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
28 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
29 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Red Box PicturesP.O. Box 9901Seattle, WA 98109
The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
30 / 37

The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Lindsey Wasson/Red Box Pictures
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
31 / 37

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
32 / 37

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

University of Washington Athletics Department
33 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

University of Washington Athletics Department
34 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

(Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
35 / 37

(Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
img_13327879
36 / 37
The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
37 / 37

The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Lindsey Wasson/Red Box Pictures
Advertising