Bucs Players Celebrating Thanksgiving by Giving Back & Tom Brady's Contribution to His Holiday Table | Carmen Catches Up

"This is when a lot of the work you've done really starts to pay off," said Brady. "It's where you notice, hey, these are all the things that we've done over the course of year the right way. A lot of it is, you got to build an inventory of things that you're doing right consistently and they may not show up through four weeks or eight weeks but over the course of 16 games it all plays itself out. It's a time of year where you got to really start playing your best football and a lot of teams lose hope at this time of year. A lot of teams work less hard. This isn't the time of year, in my view, to do less of anything. You got to do more. You got to put yourself in a position to succeed and you got to put yourself in a position to play well every week."