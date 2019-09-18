Bucs Preparing for Giants Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley | Carmen Catches Up

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones would be starting as the G-Men come to town to take on the Bucs inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. The pick wasn't without its share of controversy at the time and now, switching from a veteran like Eli Manning to the rookie is spurring its own subsequent controversy. Many are hypothesizing that this signifies the end of the long-time NFL signal caller's time in New York. The Giants started their season 0-2 and it's enough to make New York make a drastic change.

The Bucs have been anticipating Manning, an opponent both Head Coach Bruce Arians and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are very familiar with given his NFL tenure. Now, they'll get a rookie without any regular season tape to show. He may be a similar pocket-passer like Manning, but he's a fresh face with a lot to prove.

Arians still isn't worried about it – especially when it doesn't affect the fact that running back Saquon Barkley will still very much be playing.