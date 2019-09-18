Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Preparing for Giants Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley | Carmen Catches Up

The Giants will be starting rookie quarterback Daniel Jones when they visit the Buccaneers this Sunday, but that doesn't change the fact that star running back Saquon Barkley will still need to be stopped.

Sep 18, 2019 at 06:47 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.18

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones would be starting as the G-Men come to town to take on the Bucs inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. The pick wasn't without its share of controversy at the time and now, switching from a veteran like Eli Manning to the rookie is spurring its own subsequent controversy. Many are hypothesizing that this signifies the end of the long-time NFL signal caller's time in New York. The Giants started their season 0-2 and it's enough to make New York make a drastic change.

The Bucs have been anticipating Manning, an opponent both Head Coach Bruce Arians and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are very familiar with given his NFL tenure. Now, they'll get a rookie without any regular season tape to show. He may be a similar pocket-passer like Manning, but he's a fresh face with a lot to prove.

Arians still isn't worried about it – especially when it doesn't affect the fact that running back Saquon Barkley will still very much be playing.

"We've got a heck of an opponent this week," Arians said. "Changing quarterbacks doesn't really change their offense [but] it does change some things. For us, we've got to stop number 26 (Saquon Barkley). It all starts and ends with him, then we'll try to contain the quarterback because he's a heck of a lot more mobile than the other guy. Our defense will be ready, and offensively I'd like to see us get off to a little bit faster start."

Through two games, Barkley has 227 rushing yards on 29 attempts for a 7.83 yards-per-rush average. That production has come against formidable opponents, too. The Giants opened their season in Dallas against the Cowboys and played the Buffalo Bills, who are sitting at 2-0, last week. The Bucs have done a good job in their first two contests of taking away opponents' offensive focal points, holding San Francisco's George Kittle to 54 yards receiving and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey to 37 yards rushing. They'll be looking to do the same against Barkley. Jones just adds a wrinkle to their preparation.

Top Photos from Bucs Practice, Sept. 17

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 3 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

190917_KZ_Practice_004
1 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_060
2 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_064
3 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_062
4 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_059
5 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_061
6 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_057
7 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_058
8 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_056
9 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_055
10 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_049
11 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_051
12 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_054
13 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_050
14 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_045
15 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_048
16 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_046
17 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_041
18 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_044
19 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_043
20 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_035
21 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_040
22 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_034
23 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_032
24 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_030
25 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_033
26 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_028
27 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_026
28 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_022
29 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_029
30 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_024
31 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_020
32 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_007
33 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_016
34 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_021
35 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_018
36 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_014
37 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_017
38 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_009
39 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_012
40 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_013
41 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_008
42 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_011
43 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_001
44 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_005
45 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_002
46 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_003
47 / 48
190917_KZ_Practice_006
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

What quarterback Tom Brady and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are seeing from the Rams plus a silver lining with all the injuries the Bucs have faces this year.
news

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.
news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs. 
news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.
news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.
news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.
news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.
news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.
news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.
news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.
news

Inside the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Connection & How Brady is Working to Get It with Others | Carmen Catches Up

It's like they have ESPN or something.
Advertising