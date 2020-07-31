Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 07:45 PM

Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Tampa Bay’s first-round pick and other first-year players will face unprecedented challenges as they try to acclimate to the league amid a very unconventional preseason.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200731_KZ_QBSchool_0034

Making the jump from college to the NFL level is always a daunting task for rookies coming into the league. Throw in a global pandemic and the pressure of being a first-round pick and welcome to being Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs, currently.

The 13th overall pick of the 2020 draft is the presumed starting right tackle for the team after Tampa Bay traded up to get the freakishly athletic former Hawkeye. It was the last hole to fill on a line that will now be charged with protecting the greatest quarterback of all time.

"When that time comes, I'm going to have to get pretty detailed in my preparation," said Wirfs on a Friday Zoom call. "To protect a guy like Tom [Brady] is a pretty big deal."

How's that for a first job out of college?

But Wirfs is taking it in stride. So far, he's had a few days to get used to the facility, and some of his new teammates. Though he wouldn't know, this isn't the same building that last year's rookies came into. In an effort to adhere to CDC guidelines and coronavirus safety protocols, AdventHealth Training Center has been transformed to allow players to do their jobs both effectively and safely.

"We have these restricted areas and they knocked down some walls to make meeting rooms bigger," said Wirfs. "I didn't really get to see what it was like before that, but now, I feel like there are some pretty good protocols in place. They want to keep us as safe as possible and, at the same time, make sure stuff flows pretty smoothly. I think they're doing a great job."

It has come with a cost, though. The NFL had canceled the entire offseason program for the first time since the labor stoppage in 2011, which robbed the rookies of valuable interaction and prep work heading into their first professional season.

"I think [we are] probably just going to have to hit the playbook more," Wirfs said. "We missed out on 400 or 500 live reps of plays, so just trying to make that up as best we can is going to be really huge for us."

In an effort to further offset the effects of missing that time, Wirfs took matters into his own hands a little bit. He decided to make the move down to the Tampa area early, anyway, hoping to dive right into his new home.

"I moved down to Tampa on June 6 – just kind of wanted to get acclimated to the heat a little bit, then I was able to train," Wirfs said. "There's a field down here, it's called Skyway Park. I was able to train over there and get my running in [and] get some drills in with a couple of my teammates. That was a lot of fun – that was good. Now, just getting things rolling – it's exciting."

PHOTOS: Tom Brady & Rookies Third Day of QB School

View photos of Buccaneers quarterbacks and rookies on the third day of training camp.

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Buccaneers players during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Buccaneers players during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200731_KZ_QBSchool_0034
26 / 43
TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 43

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 3 of QB School prior to 2020 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Getting things rolling will turn into real responsibility here soon. The Buccaneers will embark on a strength and conditioning program beginning on Monday, August 3 through August 11 with the full team in attendance. There will then be a 'ramp-up' period from the 12-16 that will resemble what OTAs usually look like, followed by 14 padded practices starting August 17 and ending September 6.

Tampa Bay then opens the season on September 13 in New Orleans against the division-rival New Orleans Saints and if all goes to plan – Wirfs will be among those tasked with blocking a Saints' defensive line that includes guys like defensive end Cam Jordan, who recorded the third-most sacks in the league last year. But that's okay with Wirfs. He's been through it before.

"That's kind of how my college career started – I was kind of just tossed in there," said Wirfs. "It happening this way, at this level – I'd be all right with it. I've just got to go out there and do my best – that's all I can ask of myself. You've got to prepare every week and come out and execute. That's really what it comes down to. If that's the case where I have to get tossed in there, then so be it. I'll be as ready as I can be and give it my all."

Confident, yet realistic; two traits usually found in players with much more experience under their belts, suggesting he may just be a bit ahead of the curve as far as rookies, and especially rookie offensive linemen. He's been able to catch on quickly. It's just one of the many reasons Wirfs was touted as highly as he was coming into the draft and why the Bucs ultimate chose him to join their squad.

"When you get pads on, it's a lot different," Wirfs said. "You can go through the motions now in walkthrough and everything and feel pretty good, but then it's a whole different animal once you put pads and a helmet on. I'm not sure off the top of my head how many practices we have, but you just want to get as comfortable and as in shape as you can really for the season. It might take a game or two into it because this is definitely a weird year, but you just want to do that as fast as you can."

Related Content

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster
news

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player
Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady
news

Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady

The Buccaneers defense recorded the most passes defensed of any team last year. This season, the focus is now on turning those broken up passes into turnovers, which got us thinking… who will be the first to intercept new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during camp?
Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends
news

Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends

While he still finds it a bit hard to believe that he is now teammates with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Bucs TE Cameron Brate expects the presence of those two to elevate his game
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Arranging the Offensive Backfield

The Bucs currently have six candidates for their running back stable, and those six will soon begin competing for roster spots and their shares of the handoffs and targets.
Buccaneers Will Play No Preseason Games in 2020
news

Buccaneers Will Play No Preseason Games in 2020

With player safety and a 16-game regular-season considered paramount concerns, the Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will prepare for the upcoming season without any preseason contests
Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

Plus, four more Buccaneers were voted into the NFL Top 100 and Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday.
Bucs Have Depth Options at 'Thin' Positions
news

Bucs Have Depth Options at 'Thin' Positions

The Buccaneers may not have much experience behind their starters at outside linebacker and interior offensive line, but they have a number of candidates at both spots that they find promising
Camp Countdown: Predicting the Third Receiver
news

Camp Countdown: Predicting the Third Receiver

You've got a lock on who the top two receivers are, but that third spot is up for grabs. Who do we think will end up filling it?
Arians: Tom Brady is 'Ahead of the Curve' in Mastering Bucs Offense
news

Arians: Tom Brady is 'Ahead of the Curve' in Mastering Bucs Offense

Head Coach Bruce Arians gave insight on Tuesday to how well new quarterback Tom Brady has adapted to his new home – and his new system – along with what his biggest concern is right now ahead of a very unorthodox preseason.
Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks
news

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

With most of the Bucs' 2020 draftees finally entering team headquarters, the team quickly took care of the business of getting all seven officially signed to their first contracts on Tuesday
Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center
news

Bucs Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to AdventHealth Training Center

The two groups are the first to be welcomed inside the building as they undergo physicals to mark their start of 2020 training camp.

Advertising