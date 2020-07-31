Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Getting things rolling will turn into real responsibility here soon. The Buccaneers will embark on a strength and conditioning program beginning on Monday, August 3 through August 11 with the full team in attendance. There will then be a 'ramp-up' period from the 12-16 that will resemble what OTAs usually look like, followed by 14 padded practices starting August 17 and ending September 6.

Tampa Bay then opens the season on September 13 in New Orleans against the division-rival New Orleans Saints and if all goes to plan – Wirfs will be among those tasked with blocking a Saints' defensive line that includes guys like defensive end Cam Jordan, who recorded the third-most sacks in the league last year. But that's okay with Wirfs. He's been through it before.

"That's kind of how my college career started – I was kind of just tossed in there," said Wirfs. "It happening this way, at this level – I'd be all right with it. I've just got to go out there and do my best – that's all I can ask of myself. You've got to prepare every week and come out and execute. That's really what it comes down to. If that's the case where I have to get tossed in there, then so be it. I'll be as ready as I can be and give it my all."

Confident, yet realistic; two traits usually found in players with much more experience under their belts, suggesting he may just be a bit ahead of the curve as far as rookies, and especially rookie offensive linemen. He's been able to catch on quickly. It's just one of the many reasons Wirfs was touted as highly as he was coming into the draft and why the Bucs ultimate chose him to join their squad.