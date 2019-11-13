Bucs Week 11 Notable Numbers

7,000 – The mark wide receiver Mike Evans reached in career receiving yards this past Sunday. At 26 years, 81 days, he became the youngest player in NFL history to reach the milestone. He did it before Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins and Randy Moss - to name a few.

260 – The number of points the Bucs have scored this season. It's tied for the most through nine games in team history.

700 – The number of rushing yards the Buccaneers' defense has allowed this season. It's the fewest through nine games in team history.

28.9 – The amount of points per game the Buccaneers' offense is averaging. It's the fourth-most of any team this season.

2,765 – The number of passing yards quarterback Jameis Winston has through nine games, which is the third-most in the league this season.

11.5 – The amount of sacks OLB Shaq Barrett has this season, good for the most in the NFL of any player. With his sack on Sunday, Barrett passed Simeon Rice for most sacks through nine games in team history, a record set back in 2003.

14 – The number of fumble recoveries inside linebacker Lavonte David now has in his career. After forcing a fumble in Sunday's game and subsequently recovering it, he passed Houston's J.J. Watt for most fumble recoveries by a single player since 2012 when David entered the league.

114 – The number of starts David now has after Sunday's game. It surpasses Shelton Quarles for the 10th-most starts in franchise history.

16 – New Orleans' ranking in points scored, with an average of 22.7 per game.