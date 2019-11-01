Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Week 9 Notable Numbers

As the Bucs get set to take on the Seahawks in Seattle, take a look at some standout stats and figures for Week Nine. 

Nov 01, 2019 at 09:37 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

19 – The number of tackles for loss outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has since 2018. It's tied for the 10th-most of any player in that span.

10.0 – The number of sacks outside linebacker Shaq Barrett has on the season, which is tied for the most in the league. He also tied Marcus Jones (2000) for the fastest player in franchise history to reach double-digit sacks in a single season.

4 – The number of forced fumbles Barrett has, which is tied for the most in the NFL and is the most by a Bucs player through seven games since 2006 when Simeon Rice did it.

68.6 – The number of rushing yards per game the Bucs are allowing on the ground – the best mark in the NFL. They're allowing just 2.96 yards per attempt – also the best mark in the league.

87.5 – Kicker Matt Gay's success rate on field goals of 40 or more yards. It's the best by any kicker with at least eight attempts from that distance. It's also his overall field goal percentage, which is the seventh-best among qualified kickers in the league.

6 – The number of touchdown receptions both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have on the season. It ties them not only with each other, but also for the league lead.

705 – The number of receiving yards Godwin has this season, good for the team lead and the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

1,367 – The number of combined receiving yards both Godwin and Evans have so far this season. It's the best of any receiver duo in the league. Their 12 combined touchdowns best the next pair of Austin Hooper and Julio Jones by three scores.

273.3 – The number of passing yards Seattle's defense is allowing per game this season, ranking them 27th in the league. Meanwhile, the Bucs are putting up 271.4 passing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

+7 – Seattle's turnover margin – the second best in the league. The Seahawks' defense has 15 takeaways and quarterback Russell Wilson is notoriously careful with the football.

Bonus:

2,520 – The number of air miles between TPA and SEA that the Bucs will travel one way.

