"One of the things I learned is that you gotta always stay humble," Kingdom said. "That keeps you working hard. When you think that you've arrived, you get complacent and that's when somebody is going to tip up on you. That's one of the things I try to relate to a lot of these guys. You have a big win like the one you had against the Carolina Panthers when nobody thought we could, but then we came back from the road and got complacent. We got stomped on at the end by the Giants, you know? But then all of a sudden this week, we bounced back and showed what kind of talent we have and beat the Rams. You got to stay humble. It keeps you grinding. Even though you had a big win, in your mind, that's just not good enough. We have to do better and that's one of the things that Coach Arians keeps telling them every day. That meant nothing. That's over. We now have to be better for the next game and that's what I live my life by and that's why I was able to sustain and win most every major title."