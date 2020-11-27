Call Him 'Coach' A.Q. Shipley & Tom Brady on the Chiefs | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers will now have to account for Shipley's absence and aren't guaranteed to get left guard Ali Marpet back this week. He has missed the last three games with a concussion he suffered against the Giants in the Bucs' first Monday night appearance this year. Marpet is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs – which is likely to be the Bucs' biggest test all season. If he can't go, the Bucs will have to make do in a different way that doesn't include Shipley.

The good news is that Arians saw a lot of good things in practice this week leading up to Sunday's game – starting first and foremost with a very 'football-guy' term.

"A real good grit," said Arians about what he saw from the team this week. "Obviously, it was a short week, so we didn't get Wednesday in – it was a walkthrough – but Thursday and Friday have been outstanding. I think the attention to detail, again, is great. I really couldn't ask for any more. Our guys know how to work – they work their tails off – and they do bounce back. Hopefully we'll make the plays in this ballgame to win it."

The Chiefs aren't going to make it easy. They haven't slowed since winning the Lombardi this past year and come to town boasting the league's best passing and scoring offense.