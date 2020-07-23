Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions

Since I have the luxury of going first in this, I'm going to cut right to the chase and say offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The fact that his program at Iowa is a factory for trench-dwellers, which routinely churns out pro-ready prospects has to be the first reason I think Wirfs will be immediately successful. Plus, Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht are very familiar with his former head coach and even his offensive line coach as they mentioned following their selection of the Iowa Hawkeye. Wirfs is coming out of college already familiar with an NFL-type scheme because of the kind of program Iowa is. More than that though, I think Wirfs will be ready because the Bucs need him to be ready.

Tampa Bay traded up one spot in the first round after seeing three of the 'big four' offensive tackles come off the board in the first 11 picks. Knowing Wirfs was no consolation prize, the Bucs went up and got their man. He was a prospect both Arians and Licht were very high on throughout the draft process, which was only solidified by his crazy Combine performance. But he also happens to play a position of need, with right tackle being the biggest question mark for the Bucs heading into the draft. It's Wirfs' athletic ability that I think will carry him through training camp and help him get acclimated. He's very instinctual and should be able to survive on talent while he gets his feet under him. They are feet the Bucs will need to solidify their offensive line and protection of newly minted Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Wirfs will be learning from a largely veteran line with quite possibly the greatest quarterback of all time behind him. Brady also happens to be able to get the ball out pretty quickly, which doesn't hurt when you're trying to stand up in pass protection. So while the pressure is there, so are the resources.