Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis Looks to Justify Top-10 Assessment

Bruce Arians has a high opinion of third-year CB Carlton Davis, who gained confidence with a strong showing in 2019 and is ready to prove his coach right

Aug 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Just a few days before the start of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 training camp, Head Coach Bruce Arians gave a bold assessment of one of his players. Arians was asked, in essence, if cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ was ready to make a leap to the elite level at his position in his third year. Apparently, that question should have been asked about eight months ago.

"I think Carlton made that move last November," said Arians. "What he did to DeAndre Hopkins was outstanding. He basically shut him out of the game and that's not an easy job. He did a really good job on Julio [Jones] – we realize Julio's a little stronger. The penalties have gone, he's one of the top 10 guys – in my opinion – right now."

There were 12 cornerbacks chosen for the Pro Bowl last year, including replacements, and Davis was not among them. That would suggest that the rest of the league hasn't yet caught up to Arians' way of thinking, or perhaps simply that the 7-9 Buccaneers didn't draw enough attention to get individual players the recognition they deserve. Or, even simpler, accolades like Pro Bowl invites and All-Pro selections tend to lag a bit behind when a player actually reaches that level.

In his second season after starting 12 games as a rookie in 2018, when he was chosen out of Auburn in the second round, Davis opened all 14 games in which he played and recorded 60 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and 19 passes defensed. That last stat is the eye-opener; the only player in the NFL with more was NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, with 20.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 24

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Davis is part of a young and ascending secondary that overall is a little short on experience but definitely does not lack in confidence, especially after the way it jelled over the second half of the 2019 season. Davis believes there was truth in Arians' pre-camp words.

"Yeah, facts," he said. "I definitely feel like I'm one of the top 10 corners in this league. Yeah, I'm young, but I've got a lot of experience over these last two years. We have a young group, but if I have to fill that [leadership] role, that's something I'm willing to do and think I'm prepared to do. If our coaching staff trusts me to do a job, then I'm going to do it to the best of my ability every time."

Kevin Ross, Davis's position coach, surely thinks highly of the young corner as well but doesn't want such praise to go to his head. Essentially, it's Ross's job to keep Davis on track after his strong 2019 season, to make sure that Davis puts in the work necessary to justify Arians' assessment. That's how he's going to treat all of the Bucs' young corners.

"We'll see if he's a top-10 cornerback after the season," said Ross with a smile. "That's when that really counts, not preseason. We haven't done anything yet. We have not accomplished anything yet on defense. They have to continue to grow, to play for one another and understand how teams are trying to attack us."

If one were to look for ways to criticize Davis's game – or, from Ross's point of view, the things he needs to work on the most – it would start with what Arians mentioned, the penalties. Second on the list would be the need to convert more of those passes defensed into interceptions. But Arians has a point about that first item, when one breaks down the numbers a little bit.

Last season, Davis had flags thrown on him for defensive penalties on nine occasions, according to NFL stat service Sportradar. For comparison's sake, Gilmore had six. Buffalo's Tre'Davious White, another one of those 12 Pro Bowlers, had seven. Baltimore's Marlon Humphries, a Pro Bowl addition last January, had eight. To some extent, penalties in coverage are going to be unavoidable over the course of a full season, but it is possible to drastically reduce them. Seattle Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin only drew one defensive flag. Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey only had two.

But here's the thing: As Arians noted, Davis has already made a big step in that direction. Over the final eight weeks of the season – the stretch that coincided with Tampa Bay's defense turning things around and emerging as one of the league's best – Davis only drew one flag. In that same span, he tied for the NFL lead with 13 passes defensed.

"To Carlton's credit, he's working on techniques every day," said Ross. "He's not been grabbing as much as he was in the past. We worked on those things. We continue to work on those things. Like you said, if he gets his hands on the ball we hope he keeps it in his hands."

The good news for Ross is that even though Davis is confident to live in Arians' words, he doesn't expect to get those results without the work. His strong games against Hopkins and Jones were a boost, but they aren't on his mind now.

"What I can take from those performances is just confidence, but in actuality, that's in the past," said Davis. "I have to prove myself again this year. I have to put in the same work I put in those last several weeks to be prepared again. That was a good stride for me, but coming into this year, it's a completely blank slate and I've got to put it on film again. I've got to continue to show up. I'm not really living off the past. I'm more focused on the future and creating new memories."

Related Content

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

The weather may have been breezy but the practice was intense on Monday morning.
Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up

A lot of teammate love all around today.
This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30
news

This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30

The Bucs will cap a long week of camp practices with a simulated game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, a key part of preparing for the start of the regular season just a few weeks ahead
Take Two: Whose Next on the Bucs' Breakout List
news

Take Two: Whose Next on the Bucs' Breakout List

Is Carlton Davis the next Vita Vea, and what exactly does that mean? A look at which 2020 Buccaneers could pull a repeat on what some standouts on the team achieved last year
Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR
news

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

Sunday Funday at AdventHealth Training Center.
Antoine Winfield, Jr. Soaking Up the Reps, and the Experience
news

Antoine Winfield, Jr. Soaking Up the Reps, and the Experience

Second-round safety Antoine Winfield continues to impress and as he gets more and more opportunities to be on the field in practice it may be harder and harder to get him off the field on Sundays
RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up
news

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Running back Ronald Jones details his offseason training and we hear from the defensive front on if they think their success against the run will carry over into 2020.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers moved indoors and gave a few players a maintenance day as training camp fully sets in. 
Bucs Aim for Even Better Run Defense
news

Bucs Aim for Even Better Run Defense

Tampa Bay had the best rush defense in the league and the best in their own history last year, but with potentially improved personnel up front and another year in Todd Bowles' scheme, it could be even stingier in 2020
D-Line Discussions: Ndamukong Suh Trains for 1,000 Snaps
news

D-Line Discussions: Ndamukong Suh Trains for 1,000 Snaps

Veteran DL Ndamukong Suh has always played a high number of snaps in his career and he is ready to do so again in 2020…Plus, additional notes including a bigger role for Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Advertising