Carlton Davis Looks to Justify Top-10 Assessment

Davis is part of a young and ascending secondary that overall is a little short on experience but definitely does not lack in confidence, especially after the way it jelled over the second half of the 2019 season. Davis believes there was truth in Arians' pre-camp words.

"Yeah, facts," he said. "I definitely feel like I'm one of the top 10 corners in this league. Yeah, I'm young, but I've got a lot of experience over these last two years. We have a young group, but if I have to fill that [leadership] role, that's something I'm willing to do and think I'm prepared to do. If our coaching staff trusts me to do a job, then I'm going to do it to the best of my ability every time."

Kevin Ross, Davis's position coach, surely thinks highly of the young corner as well but doesn't want such praise to go to his head. Essentially, it's Ross's job to keep Davis on track after his strong 2019 season, to make sure that Davis puts in the work necessary to justify Arians' assessment. That's how he's going to treat all of the Bucs' young corners.

"We'll see if he's a top-10 cornerback after the season," said Ross with a smile. "That's when that really counts, not preseason. We haven't done anything yet. We have not accomplished anything yet on defense. They have to continue to grow, to play for one another and understand how teams are trying to attack us."

If one were to look for ways to criticize Davis's game – or, from Ross's point of view, the things he needs to work on the most – it would start with what Arians mentioned, the penalties. Second on the list would be the need to convert more of those passes defensed into interceptions. But Arians has a point about that first item, when one breaks down the numbers a little bit.

Last season, Davis had flags thrown on him for defensive penalties on nine occasions, according to NFL stat service Sportradar. For comparison's sake, Gilmore had six. Buffalo's Tre'Davious White, another one of those 12 Pro Bowlers, had seven. Baltimore's Marlon Humphries, a Pro Bowl addition last January, had eight. To some extent, penalties in coverage are going to be unavoidable over the course of a full season, but it is possible to drastically reduce them. Seattle Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin only drew one defensive flag. Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey only had two.

But here's the thing: As Arians noted, Davis has already made a big step in that direction. Over the final eight weeks of the season – the stretch that coincided with Tampa Bay's defense turning things around and emerging as one of the league's best – Davis only drew one flag. In that same span, he tied for the NFL lead with 13 passes defensed.

"To Carlton's credit, he's working on techniques every day," said Ross. "He's not been grabbing as much as he was in the past. We worked on those things. We continue to work on those things. Like you said, if he gets his hands on the ball we hope he keeps it in his hands."

The good news for Ross is that even though Davis is confident to live in Arians' words, he doesn't expect to get those results without the work. His strong games against Hopkins and Jones were a boost, but they aren't on his mind now.