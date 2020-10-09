Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Bears

1. Penalties remain an issue… and that's an issue.

There's no way around it. The Bucs committed 11 penalties for 109 yards. They continue to be what plague Tampa Bay in losses like these ones. The good news is that they aren't a question of talent. They aren't a question of football IQ. They are simply a matter of execution and are therefore, fixable.

But man, are they drive killers.

"Well, I think that's, penalties, they're just, they stop drives," said quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ following the game. "So we had so many third and longs and we just could never get into any rhythm, in the second half certainly, and just poor execution. So if you don't execute well and first and second down, you have third and forevers and those are tough to convert time after time after time. So we've got to tighten that up and just play a more consistent type of football. We obviously have a lot of work to do.

Maybe the one that hurt the most was a roughing the passer call on outside linebacker ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿. He hit quarterback Nick Foles just as he got rid of the ball and the two went to the ground. Barrett did what he could in the middle of his momentum to not land directly on Foles but it wouldn't matter. He was still called for it, anyway. It stung because the Bucs had backed the Bears up to a third-and-19 situation after defensive lineman ﻿William Gholston﻿ sacked Foles for the third time on the night. It would have been a three-and-out and the Bears would have had to punt from their own 16. Now, the defense was still able to get them off the field on the next series thanks to a tipped pass by defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh on third down. But now, the Bears were punting from their own 33 and pinned the Bucs inside their own 20-yard line.

The Bucs were clinging to a two-point lead at the time and with 2:48 to go in the game, they needed a couple first downs to eventually run the clock out. What ensued would give the Bears the game-winning score. Tampa Bay went three and out and punted from deep in their own territory. The result was very favorable field position for the Bears, who started at midfield, essentially. The defense did what they could to hold them up and managed to force a 38-yard field goal try, which former Buccaneer Cairo Santos hit to ultimately make the score 20-19, where it would stay.