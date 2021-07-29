Complacency No Match for Experience on Bucs' Roster So Far

Not that he didn't say anything, of course. Arians turned the page as early as mandatory mini-camp back in June in front of the team.

"I think it's as simple as it's a new year," said defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who played in Super Bowl LIII while a member of the Los Angeles Rams, last month. "I think Coach [Bruce] Arians did an amazing job of setting the tone in our first team meeting today. Our focus is not living in the past and being able to celebrate that."

The defense, as a result, is putting their heads down and setting their sights on a new goal: being the best defense in the league. Inside linebacker Devin White said Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles went around the room in their first defensive meeting of this year's training camp and told each player what their weakness was and what they needed to work on in order for the defense as a unit to get better. It wasn't malicious. It wasn't intended to embarrass. It was all in the name of getting better, which Bowles' players understand thoroughly.

"I mean we weren't perfect [last year] and we can never be perfect," said cornerback Carlton Davis this week. "There is always work to do, and there's always something to get better at. Complacency is the worst thing for an athlete so we are just trying to correct what we didn't do well and get better at that while continuing to do the things we did do well."

And if you need proof that players aren't resting on their laurels from last year and indeed trying to get better, look no further than Tuesday's practice where a 340-plus pound Vita Vea to chased down running back Ronald Jones in a routine 11-on-11 drill in practice. Or where a frustrated Mike Evans slammed his helmet down after failing to make a catch, only to catch every ball and run every route full out for the rest of practice. It's even apparent in how much more vocal Brady has been in practice.