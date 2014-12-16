Daily Clips for Tuesday, December 16

TBO.com's Roy Cummings –
Bucs DT Gerald McCoy says he is not facing any kind of an offseason procedure to get his right knee sprain right. Same for TE ASJ.— Roy Cummings (@RCummingsFHCN) December 15, 2014
Tampa Bay Times –
Bucs' Gerald McCoy reluctantly goes to sidelines for rest of 2014, as do ASJ and Louis Murphy, @NFLstroud writes. http://t.co/DmDPftJ4TL— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 16, 2014
Seferian-Jenkins: "I don't think I made enough plays out there. I don't think I was even close to what my potential is and what I can be."— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 16, 2014
Pewter Report –
Murphy & Seferian-Jenkins join McCoy on IRhttp://t.co/tKYcpit4ml— PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 16, 2014
Bucs Nation –
Buccaneers place Gerald McCoy, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Louis Murphy on injured reserve http://t.co/IAFQHzpmI2— Bucs Nation (@Bucs_Nation) December 15, 2014
Joe Bucs Fan –
Lovie Smith: “True Football Fans Can See We’re On The Verge” http://t.co/HlGBQLzxi8— JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) December 16, 2014