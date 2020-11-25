Defending Patrick Mahomes & Which Buccaneers Lead in Pro Bowl Voting | Carmen Catches Up

"My coach always tells me, 'I need you to get a little bit of rest,'" said Pierre-Paul on Wednesday. "Reality is, when is the time to rest when you're playing football, especially when you're trying to win a game? Me personally, I'm not going to come out unless I feel like I need to come out. I think me and my coach bump heads a little bit with that – he's always trying to look out for me – but I'd rather stay in because I know in the heat of the moment, anything can happen in just those couple of seconds. I understand where he's coming from, but at the end of the day, it isn't promised tomorrow that you're going to get another snap. Like I said, I'm always going to leave it out there. It doesn't matter if it's 100 snaps or if it's 50 snaps – you're going to see me giving it all out."