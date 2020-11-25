Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Defending Patrick Mahomes & Which Buccaneers Lead in Pro Bowl Voting | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers are facing one of the most unique players in the NFL this weekend and two players lead their respective position groups in Pro Bowl voting so far.

Nov 25, 2020 at 06:11 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-11.25

-The Buccaneers will be facing off with the defending Super Bowl Champions on Sunday afternoon with the reigning Super Bowl MVP under center. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the toughest single player the Bucs will face this year because of how much he means to his team and his unprecedented and even unconventional skillset.

"I think he's a very unique individual," said Head Coach Bruce Arians about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. "You teach young guys to never throw it back across the field, but he does it in a ridiculous manner – sidearm, underhand – and he's very accurate. I think most guys cannot do that. He has a different skillset than other people as far as throwing back across the field. But, you've still got to chase him around [and] you've got to plaster down the field. He also does a great job of running and getting first downs himself. It's a different, unique challenge when you start chasing him around."

But at least one of those guys chasing him around is looking forward to it. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul went so far as to say he 'lives for moments like this' on Wednesday – meaning he welcomes challenging matchups. Pierre-Paul is also a unique player in his own right. If you need proof – just try taking him out of a game. His position coach, Larry Foote, who's a Super Bowl champion himself, tries time and again to give Pierre-Paul some in-game rest so as to help him not burn out. He's played 89% of the team's defensive snaps so far this season. Against the Rams on Monday Night Football, he played 70 of 72 snaps.

"My coach always tells me, 'I need you to get a little bit of rest,'" said Pierre-Paul on Wednesday. "Reality is, when is the time to rest when you're playing football, especially when you're trying to win a game? Me personally, I'm not going to come out unless I feel like I need to come out. I think me and my coach bump heads a little bit with that – he's always trying to look out for me – but I'd rather stay in because I know in the heat of the moment, anything can happen in just those couple of seconds. I understand where he's coming from, but at the end of the day, it isn't promised tomorrow that you're going to get another snap. Like I said, I'm always going to leave it out there. It doesn't matter if it's 100 snaps or if it's 50 snaps – you're going to see me giving it all out."

And you can keep Pierre-Paul in on every down because the guy can do a little bit of everything. Against the Rams, he had six total tackles, tackled running backs in the backfield, nabbed himself an interception and had two passes defensed. If you want to see more, I broke down his game for this week's Performance Review.

-Pro Bowl voting has begun and the league released the initial leaders at their respective position groups. Devin White currently leads NFC inside linebackers and Alex Cappa currently leads NFC guards in voting. All I have to say is that Lavonte David better be a close second to White. You can vote for your favorite Buccaneers here.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

It's Just 'a Series of One-Game Seasons' Says Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

The veteran quarterback has been here before and he's offering his perspective on the Bucs' postseason aspirations.
news

The NFL Will Operate Under 'Intensive Protocols' Going Forward & Where the Bucs Stand According to Lavonte David | Carmen Catches Up

All 32 teams will adhere to the COVID-19 Intensive Protocol starting this coming Saturday and inside linebacker Lavonte David gives his thoughts on where the Buccaneers stand through Week 10.
news

What's Different with Carolina & Blinding Lights Coming to Raymond James Stadium | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers will play the Panthers for the second and final time this season on Sunday, what can coaches and players expect out of Carolina in Week 10? Plus, Super Bowl LV is getting a Starboy halftime performer.
news

'Flexible' Offensive Identity is the Goal & How Chris Godwin Feels About His Role | Carmen Catches Up

What Bruce Arians has to say about the team's offensive identity, what wide receivers coach Kevin Garver thinks of his players' mindset and the way Chris Godwin sees the talent in the wide receiver room.
news

Bucs Turn the Page on SNF, Look Toward Next Divisional Opponent | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs had 24 hours to learn from their mistakes against New Orleans – now it's time to get ready for another NFC South opponent.
news

What to Expect from Chris Godwin on Sunday & What the Saints Are Saying | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians is optimistic that wide receiver Chris Godwin will be available for Sunday's game, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett talks about what's working so well for the defense & what the Saints are saying ahead of the divisional rematch.
news

The Saints' Greatest Threat & What's Different About the Bucs This Time | Carmen Catches Up

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh talk about the greatest threat within the New Orleans offense while Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich discuss what's different about the Bucs as they face the Saints for the second and final time this season.
news

Bucs Complete Trifecta of POTW Awards & Bruce Arians Calls Devin White the 'Catalyst' of the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Ryan Succop won Special Teams Player of the Week after his perfect performance on Monday Night Football and Bruce Arians talks the impact Devin White has on the defense.
news

Bucs Defense Says 'Boo' & a Rookie OL Showdown | Carmen Catches Up

Happy Halloween, Bucs fans. As opposing offenses will tell you, this Bucs' defense can have you seeing ghosts.
news

JPP Is Pumped to Face His Former Team & Bucs Aren't Living Off the Hype | Carmen Catches Up

I'm two-for-two in incorporating hip-hop lyrics into my headlines this week and today we heard from JPP about facing the New York Giants and what Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks about the hype surrounding the team.
news

Praise for the OL & the Bucs Defense is Looking for a Dime (Package) | Carmen Catches Up

Ok, they aren't looking for a dime so much as utilizing a dime package that safety Mike Edwards likes very much. Plus, the big men get their due!

Advertising