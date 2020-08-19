Devin White Sets Lofty Goals for 2020

And even though those five-pick seasons by linebackers have been relatively scarce in team history, that doesn't mean we should dismiss White's goal as unattainable or statistically improbable. The Buccaneers made White a rare top-five draft pick for an off-ball linebacker in 2019 because they were captivated by his entire, well-rounded skill set. In addition to being very fast and a good tackler, he also can rush the passer and has strong coverage skills. He did have one pick and three passes defensed in approximately 12 games as a rookie, and he's better prepared in 2020 to diagnose what opposing quarterbacks are trying to do.

White turned the corner in that regard in the second half of last season, during which he was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month in both November and December. It also helped that he eventually was able to shed the knee brace he wore after returning from his MCL injury.

"He had a great understanding of what he was doing," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "He was playing extremely fast, obviously making a bunch of splash plays with the fumble recoveries, the touchdowns, interceptions, the things he's capable of doing. I thought he ran the show very well and did a heck of a job of tackling better the second half of the season than he did in the first. The knee brace was really hard for him to play with, and once he got that off, we saw what we were looking for."

Linebackers registering five interceptions in a season isn't all that rare in the NFL. David was one of two to do it in 2013, along with Detroit's DeAndre Levy, who had six. The Cowboys' Bruce Carter did it in 2014, followed by Philadelphia's Jordan Hicks in 2016, the Giants' Alec Ogletree in 2018 and the Colts' Darius Leonard last year. The Buccaneers would love to see White emerge as a young all-around playmaker like Leonard, who in just two seasons already has 12 sacks, seven picks, an All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl trip.

That may be possible, too. Because of his better grasp on the defense, White can let his instincts take over and play fast. Apparently, very fast. Again, White was not shy when estimating what he may be capable in 2020.