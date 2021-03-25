Donovan Smith: Bucs' Offense Can Be 'Scary' in 2021

"For me personally I just know, coming into the year what I wanted to fix, or what we wanted to fix with my stance and stuff like that, my technique," said Smith. "Figuring that out initially during the season or whatnot and kind of getting into a comfortable groove is really what allowed me to go out there and play. I've definitely got to shout out Coach Goody and Coach Joe for [us] working together, putting things together, listening, understanding each other and knowing what we need to get done."

The Bucs' line has even more continuity heading into 2021, with all five starters plus playoff standout Aaron Stinnie returning. The one newcomer last year was first-round pick Tristan Wirfs, who stepped right into the right tackle job and produced a superb debut season. Now he and Smith can be the line's bookends for several more years and the Bucs' offensive front can possibly be even more of a strength in 2021. And since virtually every coach will tell you that success on both sides of the ball begins up front, that means the Bucs' already potent offense may reach new heights, as well.

"I just think that we need to come out and maintain and, honestly, take it to another level [from] where we ended off," said Smith. "I know it's last year's news, but we'll still be the same guys that were in those games and we know what we did to win that game. Now, let's do it a little bit better because by no means was that [Super Bowl] game perfect."

The Bucs notably cleaned up their game about a third of the way into the 2020 season, cutting down on penalties, turnovers and mental errors (MEs) the rest of the way. Smith thinks they can continue to play that way, for an entire season this time.