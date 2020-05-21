Thursday, May 21, 2020 01:20 PM

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_20005020905904
Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The tagline for an article on ESPN ranking each team's offseason from 32 to 1 says it best: Can anyone beat the Bucs?

The short answer is no.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has Tampa Bay topping the list of all NFL teams this offseason. His rankings are based on what a team did to bolster their roster, what their cap situation is and what future draft capital they have. Basically, if a team added talent, they'll rank higher. If they didn't and saw an influx of notable departures, they drop. Things like market value, needs and financials with current player contracts were also taken into consideration.

Well, when you add the G.O.A.T., who else could possibly top that?

"Getting even a declining Brady would be enough to push them toward the top 10, but they followed up those moves by convincing tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and acquiring him from the Patriots for a pick swap," wrote Barnwell. "With a huge hole looming at right tackle, they then managed to protect Brady by using their first-round pick on Tristan Wirfs."

Well, ok, apparently Tampa Bay can top that by adding more than just Brady. A healthy Gronkowski will provide a familiar target in a foreign place for the veteran quarterback and an athletic youngster will mend the hole the Bucs have at right tackle. Wirfs was widely considered one of the top tackles in this year's draft and put on a show at the NFL Combine this year. He comes from a pro-ready program at Iowa, known for churning out trenchmen, that both Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht are familiar with, too. So, though he may be a rookie, he should assimilate quickly.

But as was mentioned before, it's not just who the team added that is taken into consideration for these rankings. A lot of other things happen in an offseason – like holding on to key players set to become free agents. The Bucs did that too, re-signing their starting front seven on defense. Not only were the able to elevate the offense with two of the greatest players to ever play their respective positions and a promising plug-and-play rookie, but they were able to retain who they needed to continue the defensive turnaround put into motion last year.

"[…] lost in the shuffle was the work Tampa Bay did to retain the core of a defense that ranked fifth in DVOA a year ago," Barnwell continued. "It managed to bring back tackle Ndamukong Suh and ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett. The Bucs pressured opposing quarterbacks 34% of the time when all three of those players were on the field last season, which would have been the second-best mark in football over a full season. They got everything they could possibly have hoped for this offseason."

Barnwell struggled to pick out what the Bucs could have done better this offseason, citing a more experienced back-up quarterback as Tampa Bay's only potential weakness. But when you take into consideration that Gabbert is more than familiar with Arians' system, having also played under his in Arizona, even Barnwell admits that was a little forced. His only suggestion for what else the Bucs need to do this offseason is acquire a veteran talent for the running back room. And with the list of free agents still out there, that wouldn't be hard to do should Tampa Bay feel that's in the cards. As it stands right now though, they drafted their pass-catching back in Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round and are also looking for Ronald Jones to continue his development this season.

Either way, the Bucs seem set up for success and they aren't the only ones who think so.

Related Content

NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his Top 100 players for 2020 and six Buccaneers make the cut with two more as honorable mentions.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Drew Brees during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

The Buccaneers defense will take on seven of the top 10 passing offenses from 2019 this coming season.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Shares Story Behind New Number 23 …and It's Not What You Think

The Bucs' second-year corner switched his number this offseason from 26 to 23 and the reasoning is all about family.
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning smiles before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in a Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before a scheduled NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Denver and New England play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/File)
news

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to Tee Off for Coronavirus Relief

The four players will split into pairs for "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts on May 24 in South Florida.
"Everything" by Mike Evans
news

"Everything" by Mike Evans

A letter to moms from Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in his own words.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
TAMPA, FL. - SEPTEMBER 08, 2019 - East stands and South endzone during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Buccaneers Future Opponents Through 2022

While the 2020 schedule is just about out, see who Tampa Bay will play through the 2022 season according to the current league format.
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 34-17. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Defenses Bucs Will Face in 2020

See the stats on the best defenses the Bucs will face this coming season.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.

Advertising