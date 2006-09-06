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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Football's Here? Let's Party!

Cadillac Williams liked the 2005 Official Season Kickoff Party so much, he’s coming back for this year’s party on Friday at Channelside, and so should you

Sep 05, 2006 at 08:00 PM
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Fans lined up dozens of rows deep to hear Buc players discuss the start of the season at last year's Kickoff Party

Last year, then-rookie running back Cadillac Williams carried the ball a whopping 12 times for 48 yards over the course of four Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason games. Then, when the regular season started, Williams exploded for an NFL-record 434 rushing yards over his first three games.

Despite his relative lack of carries in August, something shifted Williams into high gear just in time for the games that counted.

Could it have been the Official Season Kickoff Party Presented by Miller Lite?!

Williams and a group of his teammates attended the 2005 Kickoff Party in the Channelside District Courtyard and got a charge out of the thousands of Buc fans who showed up to kick the season off in style. Exclaimed Williams as he left the party's stage after addressing the crowd alongside fellow young gun Michael Clayton: "My juices are flowing right now!"

Even if you don't want to give credit for Williams' fast start to the Kickoff Party, you can say this unequivocally about the gathering: It definitely got everybody who attended in the mood for some football.

That's why the Buccaneers are set to stage the 2006 Official Season Kickoff Party Presented by Miller Lite. The event, set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, September 8, is once again free and open to the public. It will once again be held in the Channelside District Courtyard, a popular weekend spot that doubles as the perfect place to get a Friday night started.

Cadillac liked it so much he's coming back this year, as is Clayton.

And this year's party promises to be bigger, louder and even more inspiring. This time, the Buccaneers are coming off an 11-5 season and an NFC South Division title, and all signs point to one of the most exciting campaigns in franchise history. If that alone doesn't get your football juices flowing, Friday's party will.

Once again, the party will be capped off by a live concert, this time by national recording artist Edwin McCain. McCain's newest CD, released in April, is entitled "Lost in America" and includes the singles, "Gramercy Park Hotel" and "Truly Believe." His biggest hit to date is "I'll Be" off the "Misguided Roses" album.

And once again the guest list will include numerous Buccaneer players and coaches. Do you think they'll be fired up on Friday night? The 2006 season will begin less than 48 hours later when the Bucs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 p.m. Among the players confirmed to be on hand are Williams, Clayton, Joey Galloway, Chris Simms, Ryan Nece, Jermaine Phillips and Dewayne White.

Really, there will be something for every Buccaneer fan at the 2006 Official Season Kickoff Party Presented by Miller Lite.

Kids will have the opportunity to meet team mascot Captain Fear, who wouldn't miss an event like this for all the pirate booty in the Caribbean. Those who enjoy routines by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders at home games will be thrilled to see the NFL's best cheerleaders in performance at the party. And, of course, music fans get the added bonus of McCain's performance.

For directions and additional information on the Official Kickoff Party, please click here.

The NFL season opens Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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