In Case You Missed It: July 30, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers’ previous week during training camp including the addition of wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Kyle Rudolph 

Jul 30, 2022 at 09:02 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Sign Julio Jones

On Wednesday, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones officially inked a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining the club's explosive offense. The Bucs had an open spot on their 90-man camp roster after waiving tight end Codey McElroy and filled the vacancy. His prolific career features 13,330 receiving yards, ranking 17th in NFL history and first among active players. Jones joins an exorbitant amount of talent in Tampa Bay's receiving corps including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and his former Atlanta teammate, Russell Gage. With the wear and tear throughout the NFL season and laundry list of injuries the position group suffered late last season, Jones provides insurance. He has already made highlight-worthy grabs during his first two days of practice, including an acrobatic one-handed snag for a touchdown. His versatility will add another wrinkle to an already domineering aerial attack, garnering "looks damn good" hype from General Manager, Jason Licht.

Bucs Add to Tight End Room with Kyle Rudolph

On the eve of training camp, the Bucs added to a thinned tight end room following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and departure of O.J. Howard in free agency. The Buccaneers signed Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal. With his blocking prowess and effectiveness as a pass-catcher, Rudolph has the potential to be a three-down player. The two-time Pro Bowl veteran has career totals of 479 receptions and 4,745 yards. He has experience playing the prototypical 'Y' in a productive decade for the Minnesota Vikings and stint with the New York Giants in 2021. Rudolph consistently served as a play-side blocker in-line as an extension of the offensive line with an upside as a receiving/red zone threat. Rudolph's addition provides leadership in a young unit and could elevate two tight end sets.

Ryan Jensen Suffers Injury

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, the tone-setter of the Bucs' offensive line, suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice. The severity of the injury has not been disclosed but Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed he will be sidelined for at least two months, depending on what doctors find in their evaluations. After Tom Brady came out of retirement, Jensen was the first free agent to re-sign with the club. Jensen was carted off the field, and what had been an exhilarating practice for spectators turned silent in seconds. Both second-year pro Robert Hainsey and versatile backup Nick Leverett will compete for the starting gig. Although unestablished without significant reps, players and coaches have raved on Hainsey's work ethic and football IQ. He underwent snap and get-off simulation drills on Friday as he gears up for an unprecedented opportunity.

Bucs Sign Bug Howard

On Thursday, the Buccaneers signed tight end Bug Howard. In addition, the Bucs activated guard Sadarius Hutcherson from the Physically Unable to Perform List and waived punter Sterling Hofrichter. Most recently, Howard played for the Philadelphia Stars of the United Stars of the United States Football League (USFL). He started eight-of-10 games, recording 30 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns, finishing tied for second in the league in touchdowns and tied for seventh in the USFL in receiving yards. Prior to his time in the USFL, Howard spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns (2017), Denver Broncos (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020). He originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and has participated in training camps with the Colts (2017), Carolina Panthers (2018), Broncos (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2021).

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Top Videos of the Week:

