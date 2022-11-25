Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: November 25, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 12 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns

Nov 25, 2022 at 07:56 AM
All the top Buccaneers' news in one place. Click below to view the best content of the week as Tampa Bay prepares for the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Nov. 24 | Browns Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 12 practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 plays defensive back against Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 plays defensive back against Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Quandre Mosely #28 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 49

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2022 - Cornerback Quandre Mosely #28 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Nov. 23 | Browns Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 12 practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo
6 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - \ during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - \ during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - \ during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - \ during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 51

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16th Annual Turkey Time With the O-Line Gallery

View photos of the 16th annual Turkey Time With the O-Line, supported by Publix, at Raymond James Stadium. The event provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Publix items during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Publix items during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard John Molchon #75, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tara Battiato, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, andOffensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard John Molchon #75, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tara Battiato, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, andOffensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard John Molchon #75, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, andOffensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard John Molchon #75, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Center Ryan Jensen #66, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, andOffensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - A general view during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - A general view during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Publix bags during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Publix bags during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and staff during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and staff during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard John Molchon #75, and Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard John Molchon #75, and Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Staff wave flags during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Staff wave flags during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Captain Fear and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Captain Fear and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Volunteers load meals into vehicles during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, and the Youth Leadership Program during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 63

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, and the Youth Leadership Program during the 16th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving Distribution Event | Best Photos

View pictures of the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School.

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear prepares meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear prepares meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear distributes meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear distributes meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Publix bag during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Publix bag during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers distribute meals during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Dawn, during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Dawn, during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mother, Dawn, during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mother, Dawn, during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear and Dawn Gholston during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear and Dawn Gholston during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Dawn, during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Dawn, during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, and Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, and Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear greets children during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Captain Fear greets children during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers and staff pose for a photo during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Volunteers and staff pose for a photo during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player volunteers pose during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player volunteers pose during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #93, Linebacker Charles Snowden #48, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, and Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #93, Linebacker Charles Snowden #48, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, and Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 42

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Videos of the Week:

Advertising