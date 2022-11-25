In Case You Missed It: November 25, 2022

All the top Buccaneers' news in one place. Click below to view the best content of the week as Tampa Bay prepares for the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.
Top Stories of the Week:
- 2022 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Browns
- Tom Brady: This is When Teams Separate Themselves
- Week 12 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans
- How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns
- Browns Aim to Get Back on Track | Scouting Report
- Ronde Barber Among Semifinalists for Hall of Fame's Class of 2023
- Lavonte David Among 32 Players Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Bucs' Release Week 12 Depth Chart: Julio Jones Taking Over Third Receiver Role
- Rachaad White: 'Life Is About Opportunities'
Top Photo Galleries of the Week:
View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 12 practice at AdventHealth Training Center.
View photos of the 16th annual Turkey Time With the O-Line, supported by Publix, at Raymond James Stadium. The event provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
View pictures of the D-Line Mobile Food Pantry Thanksgiving food distribution event at Middleton High School.