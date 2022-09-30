Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: September 30, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers’ previous week ahead of Week Four vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sep 30, 2022 at 08:35 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

All the top Buccaneers' news in one place. Click below to view the best content of the week as the Bucs prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Top Stories of the Week:

To help support people affected by Hurricane Ian, please visit www.redcross.org/nfl or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation and help those in need.

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept 29 | Chiefs Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 4 practice at the Miami Dolphin's Training Facility

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - A general view during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - A general view during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept 28 | Chiefs Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 4 practice at the Miami Dolphin's Training Facility

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Rashad Johnson, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Barry Craythorne, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Rashad Johnson, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Barry Craythorne, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers pray after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers pray after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Helmet during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Helmet during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Tom Moore, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen, and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Tom Moore, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen, and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Logan Ryan #26, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Logan Ryan #26, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cole Beasley #15 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cole Beasley #15 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Bruce Arians before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Bruce Arians before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1, Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17, and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1, Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17, and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Mike Biehl and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Mike Biehl and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59, Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59, Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI, FL - September 28, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Videos of the Week:

