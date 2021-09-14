Injury Updates & Why Mike Evans' Lack of Week One Production is No Big Deal| Carmen Catches Up

-The focus has now turned to Week Two's opponent as the Bucs get an early division game against the Falcons. Atlanta will be making the trip down here, giving the Bucs their third home game in a row (see what I did there?).

The Falcons suffered a dismal fate against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles in Week One under new Head Coach Arthur Smith. Formerly the offensive coordinator in Tennessee, the Bucs will be looking at his time there for what to expect from the new-look NFC Southers.

"Very similar to Tennessee when he was there," Arians said of his expectations. "They're going to try to establish the run and bootlegs and all the play-action stuff, and they've got a ton of weapons. We've got to put our big-boy pads on and get ready to stop the run. Defensively, Coach [Dean] Pees has been around forever, and he's got every trick in the book, so we're going to have to be ready for them."

The Bucs' offense was certainly ready for Dallas last Thursday, scoring over 30 points in their eighth-straight win, which ties a league record. Only two other teams have done that: the 2007 and 2010 New England Patriots. Should the Bucs score 30 or more points and win against Atlanta, it will be a new NFL record – and one, yes, still held by Tom Brady.

And while the Bucs' offense was firing on all cylinders, the sheer number of weapons they have make it impossible for all of those cylinders needing to be at full force. Or something like that. I don't know how cars work. The point is, there is only so much production to go around – even when your quarterback throws for 379 yards and four touchdowns on the night. People were visibly upset during and after the game about wide receiver Mike Evans not getting enough targets but, like, chill guys. Both Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown had over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Rob Gronkowski had 90 yards and two touchdowns. Where exactly was Evans supposed to fit in?

Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich also explained that Dallas had a plan for Evans – as teams should for the opponent's number one receiver. But it's nothing to be concerned about. You're going to have to try to stop the other guys, too. And that's when Evans will strike.