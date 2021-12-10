Inside the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Connection & How Brady is Working to Get It with Others | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians said last week that Gronkowski told him Brady knows what he's thinking before even he does. That quote from Brady seems to support that. But all this is not to say quarterback Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are clique-y – in fact, they're quite the opposite as Brady is trying to get the same mind-reading connection with all of his receivers.

"Oh yeah, I think it already started," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. "I don't think it just started. I really think it started at the end of last year. You saw them making the same type of plays that you see him and 'Gronk' making – the nonverbal communication. Especially on the road, you can't say anything to each other. Sometimes it's just a look breaking a huddle. Sometimes it's just a look at the line of scrimmage, so they can communicate with each other and make sure they're all on the same page. You're seeing that showcase itself throughout every position as we're moving along in this season."