Arians: Joe Tryon Brings Power, Passion

So, with no top five-prospects in the field but a whole lot of intriguing options later in the round and into Day Two, why did the Bucs zero in on Tryon. Like most of these prospects, he has the speed and quickness to have a shot at a productive NFL career as a pass-rusher, but the Buccaneers put high value on two of his other traits: Passion and power.

"[He's the] type of football player and person that we hold in high regard – a smart, intelligent, passionate player who loves to play the game," said Head Coach Bruce Arians on Friday. "Obviously he has all the skills in the world but the passion and energy he plays with is something that really, really excites us. I think he'll be able to contribute right away in a number of different roles."

Tryon didn't play for the Huskies in 2020 as one of many highly-rated prospects who opted out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a difficult decision, but not one that affected the Buccaneers' opinion of him. And they had plenty of tape to watch from 2019, when he had 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks, including a strong run at the end. Six of his sacks and 10 of his TFLs came in Washington's last five games.

The Buccaneers believe he can drop the quarterback at the next level, too, and they expect him to pick up pass-rush moves from veterans Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. But one thing he won't have to learn from the vets is how to win with power.

"He's got power, and power is something you can't teach," said Arians. "You either have it or you don't. A lot of edge rushers are speed guys; tackles in this league just knock those guys down. If you can't basically bull-rush and have power and turn it into speed, or speed to power, you're going to struggle. And Joe's showed that he has that ability. He's obviously going to be a huge contributor on special teams right away as he continues to improve that toolbox. But he has the main ingredients."