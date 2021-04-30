Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arians: Joe Tryon Brings Power, Passion

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians says rookie OLB Joe Tryon has the kind of power that can't be taught and an energetic style of play that gets the most out of his tools

Apr 30, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The NFL conducted the first round of its 2021 draft on Thursday night and for the first time since 2012 there were no edge rushers selected among the first half-dozen picks. Virtually every draft in the last decade has featured at least one player viewed as a blue-chip, top-of-the-round pass rusher, and often more than one. There were two take in the top four picks in 2019, for instance, two in the top three in 2017 and three in the top six in 2013.

Discounting the potential pass-rushing skills of off-ball linebacker Micah Parsons and Zaven Collins, the first player viewed as primarily an edge rusher to be selected Thursday night was Jaelan Phillips. The Miami Dolphins selected the University of Miami product 18th overall. Michigan's Kwity Paye (21st) went to the Colts three spots later and then the round ended with a mini-run on the position. Houston's Payton Turner went to the Saints at number 28, followed by Miami's Gregory Rousseau to the Bills at 30 and Penn State's Jayson Oweh to the Ravens with the next pick.

Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the first round by nabbing University of Washington outside linebacker ﻿Joe Tryon﻿. Shortly after, General Jason Licht said Tryon was the highest player left on their board and was ranked higher by the Bucs than some of the players who went before him. As for the run on edge rushers, the end of Round One may have just delayed it a bit. Georgia's Azeez Ojulari and Wake Forest's Carlos Basham probably won't have to wait long to hear their names Friday night and others such as Joseph Ossai of Texas, Rashad Weaver of Pitt and Ronnie Perkins of Oklahoma could get Day Two calls as well.

Photos of OLB Joe Tryon | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Washington OLB Joe Tryon, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The University of Washington football team plays Hawaii on September 13, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
1 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays Hawaii on September 13, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Seattle. Utah won 33-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
2 / 37

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Seattle. Utah won 33-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Joe Tryon runs through a drill during a team football practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
3 / 37

Washington's Joe Tryon runs through a drill during a team football practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 37

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 37

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) is sacked by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 37

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) is sacked by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 37

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 / 37

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 / 37

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Seattle. Washington won 31-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
10 / 37

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Seattle. Washington won 31-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
11 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

EUGENE, OREGON -- FBS: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Oregon Ducks. Oregon Ducks top rival Washington Huskies 30-27, in an instant college football classic. Photo: Alika Jenner
12 / 37

EUGENE, OREGON -- FBS: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Oregon Ducks.

Oregon Ducks top rival Washington Huskies 30-27, in an instant college football classic.

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/© 2018 Alika Jenner Photography
The University of Washington football team plays Boise State University in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
13 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays Boise State University in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

University of Washington Athletics Department
14 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
15 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, reaches for the ball during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
16 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, reaches for the ball during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
17 / 37

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
18 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, makes a catch during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
19 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, makes a catch during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
20 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, pauses between drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
21 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, pauses between drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, hits a blocking sled during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
22 / 37

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, hits a blocking sled during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
23 / 37

University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
24 / 37

University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
University of Washington Athletics Department
25 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

University of Washington Huskies vs. California football, Saturday September 7, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
26 / 37

University of Washington Huskies vs. California football, Saturday September 7, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
The University of Washington football team plays Oregon on October 19, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund /Red Box Pictures)
27 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays Oregon on October 19, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund /Red Box Pictures)

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
28 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
29 / 37

The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Red Box PicturesP.O. Box 9901Seattle, WA 98109
The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
30 / 37

The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Lindsey Wasson/Red Box Pictures
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
31 / 37

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
32 / 37

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

University of Washington Athletics Department
33 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

University of Washington Athletics Department
34 / 37

University of Washington Athletics Department

(Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
35 / 37

(Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)

Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures
img_13327879
36 / 37
The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
37 / 37

The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Lindsey Wasson/Red Box Pictures
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

So, with no top five-prospects in the field but a whole lot of intriguing options later in the round and into Day Two, why did the Bucs zero in on Tryon. Like most of these prospects, he has the speed and quickness to have a shot at a productive NFL career as a pass-rusher, but the Buccaneers put high value on two of his other traits: Passion and power.

"[He's the] type of football player and person that we hold in high regard – a smart, intelligent, passionate player who loves to play the game," said Head Coach Bruce Arians on Friday. "Obviously he has all the skills in the world but the passion and energy he plays with is something that really, really excites us. I think he'll be able to contribute right away in a number of different roles."

Tryon didn't play for the Huskies in 2020 as one of many highly-rated prospects who opted out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a difficult decision, but not one that affected the Buccaneers' opinion of him. And they had plenty of tape to watch from 2019, when he had 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks, including a strong run at the end. Six of his sacks and 10 of his TFLs came in Washington's last five games.

The Buccaneers believe he can drop the quarterback at the next level, too, and they expect him to pick up pass-rush moves from veterans Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. But one thing he won't have to learn from the vets is how to win with power.

"He's got power, and power is something you can't teach," said Arians. "You either have it or you don't. A lot of edge rushers are speed guys; tackles in this league just knock those guys down. If you can't basically bull-rush and have power and turn it into speed, or speed to power, you're going to struggle. And Joe's showed that he has that ability. He's obviously going to be a huge contributor on special teams right away as he continues to improve that toolbox. But he has the main ingredients."

Which is not to say he's a one-trick pony. The Bucs think he can get around the edge and also drop into coverage when needed, as Barrett and Pierre-Paul occasionally do.

"When he closes on the ball, it's impressive," said Arians. "He's improved a bunch dropping. Obviously he's done a lot of work in the offseason, this season, in zone drops, breaking to the ball. All those things add up. It obviously adds up really fast on special teams. We got better right away. There's so many things you can do with a player who has position flexibility like Joe does."

Arians expects the Bucs' veteran pass-rushers to welcome Tryon into the fold immediately, knowing that there is always room for more help in that part of the game. Arians also thinks Tryon is fortunate to be joining a room led by Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote. The Bucs have a full head of steam heading into 2021 after their championship season was capped by an absolutely dominant defensive performance in their Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City. Tryon has to get back up to speed after his season off but doesn't anticipate that being an issue.

"I definitely kept the momentum going and I finished the season strong," he said. "I'm ready to build off that. It's been a long time but I'm ready to get going again. That's a high-scoring offense that they shut down [in the Super Bowl], so it just goes to say they've got great players, great philosophy and great coaching. I can't wait to be a part of that culture."

Related Content

news

Bucs' 2021 Draft: A Half Dozen Possible Day Two Targets

Tampa Bay still has the flexibility to go in just about any direction with their second and third-round picks Friday night, and here we offer suggestions at such spots as corner, defensive line and quarterback
news

Bucs' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon "Jumped Off the Tape"

Tampa Bay has the luxury of taking its time with first-round pick Joe Tryon, but the 2021 first-round pick has speed, fluid movements and a high motor and could make his mark on the Bucs' defense early
news

Five Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Joe Tryon

Get to know the Bucs' first round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers Select OLB Joe Tryon with 32nd Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the pass rusher from Washington with the last pick of the first round.
news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Stream the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 draft is finally here and what the Buccaneers will do at 32 is anyone's guess. Here's how to watch all of the action this weekend.
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 10.0

We circle back to an original pick for the Buccaneers in our last mock draft before the real thing.
news

Bucs See Value in Drafting a QB if Certain Factors Align

The Buccaneers have a strong support system to develop a young quarterback but will only draft one this year if they unanimously feel the fit is right, particularly "above the neck"
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

NFL analysts around the country are asking what you get the team that has everything and each of them have a differing opinion for the Bucs as the 2021 NFL Draft draws closer.
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 9.0

Three quarterbacks land in different spots in Scott Smith's last mock draft but the board at the end of the round remains roughly the same and the Buccaneers once again take an edge rusher with a big upside
news

2021 Prospect Primer: CB Greg Newsome II

The Northwestern product has been steadily rising up draft boards and seems to be a consensus first-round pick as the 2021 NFL Draft draws closer.
news

2021 Prospect Primer: LB Zaven Collins

The versatile linebacker was Todd McShay's latest pick for the Buccaneers at 32.
Advertising